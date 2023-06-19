'No iPhone': BTS' Suga takes videos on Singapore fans' phones only if they own Samsungs

What's better than taking videos of your favourite idol at a concert? When they borrow your phone to record themselves.

Suga did just that over his three-day Agust D Tour D-Day in Singapore on June 16 to 18, but had one rule when it came to which phones he would accept.

In one video uploaded on Twitter on Saturday (June 17), the 30-year-old can be heard singing his song D-Day as he walks to the front row of concertgoers.

"No iPhone," he told audience members before picking a Samsung phone to record himself.

With his group BTS being ambassadors of Samsung since 2020, it was only fans who had phones from the South Korean brand who got the rare opportunity.

A fan who was declined tweeted: "Saddest part of today was that Suga rejected my iPhone but he was really, really so handsome up close."

A TikTok video from another concert day shows Suga carefully checking the make of a phone before deciding to take a video on it.

"Double, triple check to ensure it's Samsung," one fan commented.

Another wrote: "Now bro got trust issues with us."

While some may switch from iPhones to Samsung phones so Suga would take a video on them, one fan had a different take on the problem.

Presumably not owning a modern Samsung, they brought along an ancient Samsung flip phone to his Oakland, California, concert in May with a sign that said "Antique Galaxy".

"You think Yoon-gi (Suga) will take my Samsung?" the fan tweeted.

Turns out he did, as videos from the night's show Suga looking at the phone with amused bewilderment before lifting it up to show the entire crowd.

He even took a video on the phone, though he had to use the back camera instead.

