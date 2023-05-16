'Post it ASAP', Blackpink fans rally after concertgoer's phone was borrowed by Lisa to take video of herself

Blinks (Blackpink fans) are looking for the owner of a very special phone after the girl group's Singapore concerts last weekend (May 13 and 14).

TikTok user Yokoosaa posted a video yesterday of band member Lisa using said phone to take a video of herself, and fans are looking forward to seeing the footage Lisa took on it.

In the video, Lisa can be seen whispering something to a woman — reportedly her tour manager Alice — who then retrieves a phone from the audience for the 26-year-old Thai rapper.

Lisa then takes the phone and sings into the mic while posing for a video or series of selfies.

Fans deemed the owner of the phone to be "the luckiest Blink" or even "the luckiest person in the world".

While the footage from the phone has yet to surface on social media, Blinks are hopeful.

"I'm confident TikTok will lead me to that video after commenting here," commented a fan, hopeful of the algorithm finding the video.

Others on TikTok and Twitter are pleading for the fan to post the footage online.

"The owner of the phone, post the video ASAP," a comment read.

"Everyone's waiting for that person to upload it on TikTok, where the heck are you, Blink?" another read.

"I beg you to not gatekeep those photos," a fan commented.

Some even joked that the phone would be very valuable after Lisa used it to take a video.

"That phone's now worth $5,000," wrote a fan.

https://www.tiktok.com/@yokoosaa/video/7233053443521318145

Blackpink — also comprising Jennie, Jisoo and Rose — performed at the Singapore National Stadium on May 13 and 14 to crowds of 50,000 each night.

'Lisa really cares'

That wasn't the only time Lisa charmed Singapore fans.

Another TikTok video shared by user Abventurer_ shows a "heartwarming" moment when a Blink asked Lisa for water.

Lisa can be seen miming the act of drinking water and gesturing 'okay' to someone in the audience. With furrowed brows, she gestures at the fan to wait as she walks away and continues her performance.

According to Abventurer_, the crew distributed bottled water afterwards, "showing that she really cares".

"I was dying for water at that time and I got it! Little did I know that it was through this interaction," a comment read. "Thank you to that Blink and the amazing Lisa!"

"The fact that she listened, went to sing her part and still remembered [to have water sent to the fans] afterwards shows that she really cared," another fan wrote.

https://www.tiktok.com/@abventurer_/video/7233066707441437954

In another video, a TikTok user going by Egggyolkk shared a peculiar sign she brought to the concert, reading: "Lisa, can I be your bangs?"

Clips show Lisa — who is known for sporting a fringe — appearing both bewildered and amused as she mouths, "Can I be your bangs, who said that?"

After spotting the fan in the audience, she points at her and laughs: "You can be my bangs."

"From now on, you can only address me as 'Lisa's bangs'," the fan concluded in the description of her video.

Other fans congratulated Egggyolkk but shared their envy as well, joking that she should "sleep with one eye open".

https://www.tiktok.com/@egggyolkk/video/7233314328257121537?_r=1&_t=8cLhJEzBsgB

