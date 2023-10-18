'As a child I dreamt of being an Olympian': Michelle Yeoh elected to International Olympic Committee

Michelle Yeoh has had a whirlwind of a year.

Becoming the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, getting married to her long-time fiance Jean Todt, and now, being elected to be a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

She was elected in a 67-9 vote by secret ballot in the Olympic body's 141st session in Mumbai, India, and summoned by Princess Nora of Liechtenstein, the longest serving IOC member at 39 years, to take her oath.

"I promise to fight against all forms of discrimination and dedicate myself in all circumstances to promote the interests of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Movement," she swore.

Michelle was one of eight members to be voted in yesterday (Oct 17).

"So happy, so humbled… It's such a huge privilege to become an IOC Member," the 61-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

"I understand the power that sport has to inspire people, change their lives and improve the world — and this is why I am so excited to become an IOC Member."

Michelle told the press after taking her oath: "I remember when someone asked me, 'How did you become an actress?' I always said, 'I never dreamt of being an actress, but as a child I always dreamt of being an Olympian'."

She added that "sports was very much part" of her life while growing up, where she was involved with squash — becoming a Malaysian national champion — athletics, swimming and diving.

Michelle's squash career was cut short by "two knee surgeries, a bad back".

"Now I do a lot of free shadowboxing because I still do martial arts in my movies," she continued. "I keep up with hiking and swimming, which is one of the gentler sports to do."

Michelle gained fame for her action roles in the 1990s, including Police Story 3: Super Cop (1992), where she acted alongside Jackie Chan.

Her foray into Hollywood came through the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) — where she played the first ethnically-Chinese Bond girl — and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

Outside showbiz, Michelle is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, representing her country of Malaysia, and an international campaigner for road safety with her husband Todt.

Todt previously served as the president of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of motorsports, which was recognised by the IOC as a sport in 2013.

