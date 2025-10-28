Celebs pay tribute to late actor Benz Hui: 'Thank you for leaving us with beautiful memories'

Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui died today (Oct 28) aged 76 from multiple organ failure due to cancer and tributes have been pouring in from his celebrity friends.

Benz, who was a Singapore PR, was reportedly hospitalised in a critical condition on Oct 27. He is survived by his wife Angeli Lung, daughter Charmaine and son-in-law Shane Sim.

Local actor Collin Chee posted a photo of him on Instagram, writing: “Rest in peace, Benz… Thank you for taking care of us during the time we knew you, and for sharing your life with us without hesitation. Thank you for leaving us with beautiful memories.”

Ben Yeo reposted an article on Benz’s death and said he was “very lucky” to have had the opportunity to work with him. They acted in the 2005 Singapore-Hong Kong collaboration drama Yummy Yummy.

Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung, who worked with Benz on projects including the 2002 film Love Undercover and 2019 drama Wonder Women, dedicated a long post to him.

“I'm heartbroken and reluctant to let you go. I never thought our annual reunion at the start of this year would be our last. I'm so grateful and fortunate to have met you at the beginning of my acting career,” she said.

“You selflessly helped and cared for the younger generation. Whenever I felt tired at work, you offered encouragement and support with a sense of humour.”

She added that when she became a mother, Benz and Lung shared their experience as parents. “I'll always remember that sense of peace and warmth. I'll always remember you. May you rest in peace on the other side with no more illness or suffering. Continue to live your life with grace and ease.”

Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi also posted screenshots of her scenes with Benz in the 2003 film Love on the Rocks while veteran actress Candice Yu posted a photo with him writing: “Dear Benz, I'm sorry I wasn't able to see you off because I was out of town.”

Hong Kong actor Pakho Chau — his co-star in Line Walker: The Prelude — thanked the late actor for the “happiness and memories”.

“It was my honour to be able to work with you… Rest well,” Pakho added.

Sharon Chan, who also starred in the 2017 drama, wrote an emotional Instagram Story, posting a selfie she took with Benz.

“I never thought I would be seeing you for the last time in the hospital yesterday. Life is impermanent…. I have so many memories of you and I hope you're no longer sick in heaven,” she wrote.

“Remember I made an appointment with you. Let’s have a big meal together later. Rest in peace.”

Hong Kong actress Kara Wai, his co-star in The Defected (2019), wrote on Weibo: “May there be no sickness in heaven, rest in peace.”

Actor Jazz Lam mourned Benz in two emotional Instagram Stories. “My beloved teacher, I am grateful for your guidance and love in my life. May you rest in peace. See you in the next life,” he said, before sharing a screenshot of Benz liking one of his posts in the past: “There will be no more likes from you in the future. There will be no more comments from you in the future.”

Benz's My Ages Apart (2017) co-star Anjaylia Chan wrote a short goodbye: “It was a privilege to have worked with you. Thank you for your kindness and gentleness. Rest in peace.”

Other celebrities, including Tsui Wing, Jacquelin Chng, Niki Chow, Roxanne Tong, Rosina Lam, Nancy Wu, Tony Hung as well as Jinny Ng also posted tributes to the beloved actor.

According to Hong Kong media, Benz's family thanked his friends for their concern and condolences over the past few days. They are currently handling his funeral arrangements and more details will be announced later.

