Benz Hui reportedly hospitalised in critical condition

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui was reportedly hospitalised today (Oct 27) in critical condition, though further details regarding the state of his health have not been revealed.

According to ST Headline, several of the 76-year-old's close friends were spotted at the Hong Kong hospital, including actor Michael Miu and his wife, actor Bosco Wong and TV host Luisa Maria Leitao.

Reporters from the Hong Kong publication, who were present at the hospital, also noted that the visitors wore solemn expressions upon arrival, with some staying a few hours.

Two executive producers who had worked with Benz reportedly told reporters it was "not convenient" to talk about Benz's condition and that they should wait for his family to comment.

Earlier in June, netizens reportedly raised concerns about his health after noticing that he panted frequently when walking on a flat road. At the time, Benz was taking his entrepreneur daughter Charmaine back to his old residence in Guangzhou.

Benz, who's a Singapore PR, gave a tour of his 4,000 sq ft bungalow in Yishun in 2020 which cost $4 million including renovations.

Charmaine is married to Shane Sim, a Singaporean who reportedly works in the banking industry. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Hong Kong in December 2023 and held a second ceremony in Singapore a month later.

Last year, Charmaine sold off two of her cafes in Singapore to follow Sim to Hong Kong, where he is based. When asked if her business ventures were facing losses, Benz admitted that there were both profits and losses, which he felt was okay when doing business.

