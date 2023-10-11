Cha Eun-woo puts dog treats on mouth for canine co-star to co-operate in new drama

If you hadn't wished once in your life that you were a dog, that might change now.

South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo's latest K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog premieres today (Oct 11), and the 26-year-old went on MBC Radio Live with his co-stars Park Gyu-young and Lee Hyun-woo to promote the show.

The fantasy rom-com drama follows Han Hae-na (played by Gyu-young), a cursed high-school teacher who turns into a dog once kissed.

The only way to break the curse?

Kiss the same man again - in dog form.

Heartthrob Eun-woo, who is also a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, plays leading man Jin Seo-won, the only one who can break the curse.

"There was a scene where I had to kiss the puppy for her to turn back to human, but she wouldn't kiss me so they put Churu (a brand of creamy dog treats) on my mouth. I felt like I was becoming a puppy," Eun-woo told the radio hosts.

When asked if it tasted alright, he didn't hesitate to respond with a "no" while firmly shaking his head.

"Was it salty? What did it taste like?" asked Gyu-young.

Giving a cheeky response, Eun-woo joked: "Just try and eat it yourself."

The 14-episode series will be streaming on Viu starting today, with new episodes out every Wednesday.

