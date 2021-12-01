Channing Tatum returns for Magic Mike 3, lap-dances exclusively on HBO Max in 2022

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be the third film in the Magic Mike film series. The series revolves around the lives of male strippers and small business owners, with Channing Tatum (Free Guy, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) starring as the titular Mike.

The first film, Magic Mike, which premiered in 2012, was loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as a male stripper. The second film, Magic Mike XXL, was released in theatres in 2015, and following that, there was a Broadway musical, Magic Mike Live, which opened in 2018.

The upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, was announced by Tatum who tweeted a photo of the script.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

While information about the new film is scarce, it seems that Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two films, has already written this new film, and Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky), who directed the first film, is back to direct this one.

It is also confirmed in a tweet that Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be streamed exclusively on HBO Max, and will be premiering in 2022.

One last dance.

@channingtatum is back as Mike Lane in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, streaming exclusively on HBO Max in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VtXQgeGlg9 — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 29, 2021

The franchise will be making a showing on HBO Max before the film’s release, though, because a reality series, Finding Magic Mike, will be debuting on the streaming service on Dec 17. The Magic Mike franchise is a popular one, and will further expand HBO Max’s stable of exclusive titles.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.