Chapter closes: Julie Tan splits from boyfriend

Local actress Julie Tan has split from her boyfriend Douglas Tan.

In an Instagram Story posted today (Nov 19), the 33-year-old thanked everyone who has been following her journey before making the announcement.

She wrote: "Today, I want to share a personal update with love in my heart. Douglas and I have decided that our romantic journey together has come to an end."

This decision was reached with "immense kindness and respect", she said, adding: "I will forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless adventures we shared."

She thanked everyone again for all the love they've shown to her and Douglas.

"While this chapter closes, I am leaving it with so much including clarity, wisdom and a friendship that I deeply value. My heart is full of gratitude for it all," she said.

Julie announced her romance with the content creator on her birthday, Sept 22, last year.

Douglas had uploaded a short compilation of them going on dates in a joint Instagram post, where he wrote: "It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life. Happy birthday my love! To doing life and many adventures waiting for us."

Julie had commented then: "To a lifetime of adventure."

