‘To a lifetime of adventure’: Julie Tan announces new romance

Julie Tan has found new love.

The local actress turned 32 yesterday (Sept 22), and in celebration, content creator Douglas Tan uploaded a short compilation of them going on dates in a joint Instagram post.

"It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life. Happy birthday my love! To doing life and many adventures waiting for us," wrote Douglas in the caption of the post, where Julie commented: "To a lifetime of adventure."

Other local celebrities showed their support in the comments section, with actress Jayley Woo giving Douglas a lighthearted warning: "You better keep making her smile."

Julie also posted an Instagram Story yesterday of a huge bouquet of roses, tagging Douglas and writing: "There are little surprises every day. One of my birthday wishes this year is to always remain so blissful like now. It's wonderful having you."

She last starred opposite Tosh Zhang in the anthology film Good Goodbye, made up of three interconnected stories discussing death, dying and palliative care in Singapore. It premiered in theatres in April this year.

In November 2023 when AsiaOne spoke to Julie ahead of the movie's release, she opened up about some hard times she went through.

"I feel that my life from November last year and this year is [completely] different - it's like my life just had a split. I thought by now, I would have been proposed to, I would have been married," she said back then.

"But no, that didn't happen, and I went through a series of rollercoasters of pain, hurt and betrayal. And to finally pull myself out of that, walk away and choose myself - this whole journey has been crazy, and coming out of it and still being strong and unharmed in any way, I'm so grateful in every single way."

[[nid:702518]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.