'I feel very blessed': Joe Chen and husband hold Langkawi wedding with Ming Dao, Joe Cheng in attendance

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen finally walked the aisle with her Malaysian husband Alan Chen yesterday (Sept 22), two years after they registered their marriage.

The wedding reception, which was held in The Danna Langkawi, was attended by close friends and family, such as celebrities Ming Dao, Joe Cheng and members of Joe's former girl group 7 Flowers.

The excitement leading up to the 45-year-old actress' wedding reception was recorded In multiple posts on her social media accounts yesterday where she was seen practising for her first dance with Alan, 36.



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

Later, she also uploaded multiple Instagram Stories taken together with Alan and her bridesmaids, 7 Flowers members Joyce Chao, Doris Lai, Jade Chu and Qiu Weifen, as well as groomsmen, including Ming Dao and Joe Cheng.

In one of the Stories, the bridesmaids and groomsmen gathered for a pose, ending with Alan swooping Joe into his arms for a kiss.



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

During the wedding ceremony, Joe and Alan walked down the aisle together amid cheers and applause from their guests.

In their wedding speech, Alan told Joe that returning to Langkawi for their wedding felt like an "arrangement by fate" and that their encounter is "destined".

They met on Chinese reality dating programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019 and the Langkawi Sky Bridge was the spot where he first asked her to be his girlfriend on the dating show.

"I feel very blessed, thank you for coming. My dear husband, you are my lover, my family, my best friend and my perfect travelling companion," Joe said.



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

At the celebration after that, Ming Dao, who acted with Joe in multiple idol dramas including The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and My Best Pal (2007), was seen carrying his sleeping daughter while singing the song Ming Tian Wo Yao Jia Gei Ni (I'll Marry You Tomorrow).



Brought to you by Xiaohongshu

Joyce and Doris thanked Joe for inviting them to be her bridesmaid in separate Instagram posts later.

Doris, 39, said: "With our friendship of more than 20 years, on your important day, we recall the times we had worked together! We still have good chemistry and non-stop laughter… I want to tell you that it's a happy thing being your sister."

"So happy that Joe looked for us to be her bridesmaids and for us to be part of an important event in each other's lives. We are all married women now and must be happy forever!" Joyce, 44, wrote in her post.

Joe also shared her wedding photos in an Instagram post yesterday: "Being a bride is so tiring. There's no need to lose weight, I completely forgot to eat… Our Sept 22, Alan and Joe."

ALSO READ: Harassed: Joe Chen tells rude netizen to 'see a doctor', Zhang Jie gives fans phone number belonging to stranger

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.