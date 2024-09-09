Harassed: Joe Chen tells rude netizen to 'see a doctor', Zhang Jie gives fans phone number belonging to stranger

Joe Chen calls out rude netizen

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen retaliated after being harassed by a netizen who left malicious comments using different usernames in her Instagram posts for a period of time.

In an Instagram Story on Sept 7, the 45-year-old actress revealed two messages from a netizen.

Although the content of the messages were not fully revealed, Joe wrote in the caption: "This should be a woman. I think you changed your username or deleted your account again till the next time you harass me. At first, I didn't want to reveal you to the public, but I had also given you a chance previously.

"My husband and fans can see your comments, and think that because you are unable to accept my relationship, you are disturbing me like a crazy person. There will be many logical fans who can have a chat with you now. I hope that this can help you ease your emptiness and loneliness. If you are mentally unwell, you should see a doctor. Thank you for your support."

Joe will be holding a wedding reception in Langkawi reportedly at the end of September, two years after tying the knot with her Malaysian husband Alan Chen, 36. They met on the Chinese reality dating programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019 and Langkawi Sky Bridge was the spot where he first asked her to be his girlfriend on the show.

Zhang Jie gives fans phone number belonging to a stranger

A fan service by Chinese singer Zhang Jie at his Fuzhou concert on Sept 6 ended up causing disturbance to a stranger.

While speaking to the audience, the 41-year-old, whose hits include San Sheng San Shi from the soundtrack for Chinese drama Eternal Love (2017), confessed his love for them, saying: "Will you call me? My number is 19821220***. Maybe I will receive your call tonight, maybe I will call you too."

Part of the string of numbers is actually his birth date, and unexpectedly, it was reportedly also a working telephone number belonging to someone in Shanghai.

And the person reportedly ended up receiving multiple calls from Zhang Jie's fans and had to switch off their phone.

Netizens were baffled by their behaviour.

"I am curious why some would really believe Zhang Jie would take your call and to actually call the number. So what would you do if someone really picked up the call?" one netizen wrote.

Other netizens were upset with Zhang Jie's actions.

One of them commented: "When he said that string of numbers, he should have thought about the possibility of people really calling through to that number and how it would affect others. What if the person [whom the number belongs to] has to rely on their phone every day to contact their customers, how would they be able to manage it?"

"Although it's a joke, I think he should apologise," another netizen wrote.

