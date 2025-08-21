12th world record for Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid at World Games

SINGAPORE — The Chinese city of Chengdu is famous for two things: Giant pandas and hotpot.

After spending days in the capital of Sichuan without experiencing these delights, Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid finally managed to catch the famous bears and indulge in the spicy local cuisine when the World Games 2025 concluded on Aug 17.

Ahead of the Games, she held off on both to focus on the competition.

Her hard work and discipline paid off as the 32-year-old broke the deadlift world record twice at the Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium on Aug 14, lifting 210kg and 217kg in the women's lightweight final.

Her new mark of 217kg was almost 8kg more than her previous mark of 209.5kg set at the IPF World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Chemnitz, Germany, in June.

It was her 12th world record since first achieving the feat in June 2022.

With additional lifts of 147.5kg in the squat and 70kg in the bench press, she finished sixth overall with 110.58 points. France's Tiffany Chapon took gold (124.45), ahead of New Zealand's Megan-Li Smith (122.69) and Evie Corrigan (120.79).

Said Farhanna: "Everything felt surreal. Still does, actually. From being nominated for World Games to actually stepping into the athletes' village to that last deadlift, everything felt like a dream.

"Oddly enough, I didn't feel nervous or anxious. Not so much because I was confident of my capabilities that day, but rather because I was just so thrilled to be there.

"Representing our tiny red dot felt like a win in itself. Since mentally and psychologically I was already feeling good, piecing together a solid meet was a matter of doing everything that I had been practising for months now."

Unlike some of her previous world record attempts, where she made the smallest possible increment of 0.5kg, she decided to attempt a 217kg lift that she had not cleared in training before, in order to earn a better overall placing.

Reflecting on that moment, she said: "On top of that, breaking a world record not just once but twice, on a World Games stage where classic or raw powerlifting made its debut, felt extra special. This definitely falls under the top-five highlights of my entire life."

Farhanna admitted that 2025 has been "extra challenging" as she juggles life as an athlete and coach, travelling and competing five times in nine months in the year.

She added: "Despite the lack of routine and the chaos of travelling, I made my training and nutrition non-negotiable.

"This meant waking up and sleeping by a certain time, making sure I hit my macros instead of eating whatever I want and prioritising training over sightseeing."

Her competitions are mostly self-funded, costing several thousand dollars each time, unless she secures private sponsorship.

Her husband, who accompanies her as a handler and referee, also covers his own expenses.

She previously told The Straits Times that she has given herself two years to put "the pedal to the metal" before stepping back to settle down and start a family.

On how that has influenced her outlook, she said: "I feel like because now I have a preset 'expiry date' to powerlifting being the forefront of my life, I want to maximise my efforts during training and competitions even more.

"If my training and nutrition consistency hovers between 80 to 90 per cent now, I aim to lock things in further to 100 per cent. I also feel like we can afford to be a little bolder with my attempt selections during competitions, so that I don't leave any stones unturned before this break."

Next up for Farhanna will be the Asian Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul in December, when she aims to improve her squat and bench, while improving on the deadlift world record.

As her journey continues, she hopes to inspire others.

She said: "I hope people honour themselves with grace and respect as they embark on their own journey and extend the same to others.

"I believe when people do that, they're able to create a virtuous cycle of inspiration and growth within and around themselves.

"Sometimes what you may be good at may not come immediately. It could involve stepping out of your comfort zone and going through plenty of trials."

