Putin sees 'light at end of the tunnel' in Russia-US ties, cooperation in Arctic and Alaska

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there was "light at the end of the tunnel" in Russia-US relations and that the two countries were discussing joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska.

The Russian president, answering questions during a visit to a nuclear research centre, said he was sure that US President Donald Trump's leadership qualities would help in restoring relations from recent lows.

"With the arrival of President Trump, I think that a light at the end of the tunnel has finally loomed. And now we had a very good, meaningful and frank meeting in Alaska," Putin said, referring to last week's summit.

"The next steps now depend on the leadership of the United States, but I am confident that the leadership qualities of the current president, President Trump, are a good guarantee that relations will be restored."

His comments signalled Russia's optimism that it can mend relations with the US and strike business deals, despite the lack of clear progress towards ending the Ukraine conflict at his August 15 summit with Trump.

Putin did not give details of possible US-Russia co-operation in the Arctic but said there were "huge, huge" mineral reserves in the region and noted that Russian liquefied natural gas company Novatek was already operating there.

"We are discussing, by the way, with American partners the possibility of working together in this area. And not only in our Arctic zone, but also in Alaska. And at the same time, the technologies that we possess, today no one but us possesses. And this is of interest to our partners, including those from the States," he said.

Both Russia and the United States have said they see enormous economic opportunities if they can normalise relations after ties plunged to a post-Cold War low because of the war in Ukraine.