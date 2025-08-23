Italian man allegedly tricked Singaporean woman into sex work in Dubai, on trial for human trafficking

An Italian national is on trial after allegedly luring a Singaporean woman into sex work in Dubai under pretenses that they could get married in Qatar once she raised US$10,000 (S$12,800) as proof of funds.

Achraf Arjaouy, 31, faces one count of recruiting a person by deception for sexual exploitation under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act, for which he has pleaded not guilty, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to CNA, the court heard on Friday (Aug 22) that Arjaouy came to Singapore in March 2021 and met the victim, who cannot be identified due to a gag order, the following month on Tinder.

He claimed to the woman that he was from a wealthy Qatari family, a pilot for Qatar Airways and that he wanted to get married.

The woman was swept up by his words and, within a few days, travelled to Dubai with him with the intention to marry him in Qatar, Shin Min Daily News reported.

However, the prosecution alleged that Arjaouy deceived her, saying she had to show US$10,000 as a proof of funds to enter the latter country.

CNA reported that, after allegedly subjecting the victim to "a campaign of physical and psychological torture" that included degradation, violence and threats of mutilation, as well as "humiliating and invasive sexual acts", Arjaouy told her that she could raise the money by engaging in sex work.

Despite initially being "revolted" by the idea, the woman finally gave in at Arjaouy's persistence. He allegedly arranged for her to do sex work, and collected her earnings.

She stopped engaging in sex work in mid-September 2021 when she contracted an STD, reported CNA.

The woman's mother sought police help when her daughter left for Dubai and asked her to transfer US$10,000 to her shortly after.

If convicted of recruiting a person by deception for sexual exploitation, Arjaouy could be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to 10 years and face up to six strokes of the cane.

