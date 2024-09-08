'I ran really hard in my 20s': Kwon Eun-bi on turning 30 and the Singapore food she's 'really into'

It's been over a decade since she entered the entertainment industry. At the time, she was only 18 years old.

South Korean singer Kwon Eun-bi turns 29 this month, and in a recent interview with AsiaOne, she told us what she hopes for her 30s.

"I feel like I ran really hard in my 20s and lived without regrets. Now in my 30s, I want to learn more about myself," she said.

Eun-bi went viral for her performance at the water music festival Waterbomb Seoul last year and we asked her how she felt about netizens labelling her "Waterbomb Goddess" and a "Summer Queen".

"I'm so happy and grateful. Thank you for giving me a great nickname that makes people think of me when they think of summer," she said.

More recently on Aug 24, Eun-bi took the stage at Waterbomb Singapore 2024, and she explained her pre-show routine.

"I try to avoid spicy or salty food because I'm worried that I'll keep drinking water or become swollen afterwards," she shared.

"The day before the performance, I take a half-bath to reduce swelling, and on the day itself, I eat a hearty meal to give me energy. Before going on stage, I warm up my voice a lot."

When asked about local cuisine she wants to try, Eun-bi expressed her love for chilli crab. "I'm thinking of buying some chili crab sauce to take home. I'm really into chili crab right now."

Eun-bi made her showbiz debut as a member of the girl group Ye-A in 2014. The group was said to have quietly disbanded later on and she signed with Woollim Entertainment.

In 2018, she finished seventh on the survival show Produce 48 and became a member of the temporary group Iz*one.

After the group's eventual disbandment in April 2021, she released Door, her first album as a solo artist, co-writing the title song of the same name.

In her interview with us, she shared her muse for songwriting: "I get a lot of inspiration from movies, dramas, books, and my imagination."

She also talked about her first acting stint, the upcoming Japanese film Stolen Identity 3 which also stars Ryo Narita, Yudai Chiba, Arata Iura and Kei Tanaka.

"[Filming] it was so interesting. The language was difficult, but I was excited because it was my first time, and I think I had a lot of fun filming!" she said.

Eun-bi asked fans to look forward to her upcoming activities: "I'm going to work hard on making music and doing various performances in the future."

