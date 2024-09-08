'I ran really hard in my 20s': Kwon Eun-bi on turning 30 and the Singapore food she's 'really into'

It's been over a decade since she entered the entertainment industry. At the time, she was only 18 years old.
South Korean singer Kwon Eun-bi turns 29 this month, and in a recent interview with AsiaOne, she told us what she hopes for her 30s.
"I feel like I ran really hard in my 20s and lived without regrets. Now in my 30s, I want to learn more about myself," she said.
Eun-bi went viral for her performance at the water music festival Waterbomb Seoul last year and we asked her how she felt about netizens labelling her "Waterbomb Goddess" and a "Summer Queen".
"I'm so happy and grateful. Thank you for giving me a great nickname that makes people think of me when they think of summer," she said.
More recently on Aug 24, Eun-bi took the stage at Waterbomb Singapore 2024, and she explained her pre-show routine.
"I try to avoid spicy or salty food because I'm worried that I'll keep drinking water or become swollen afterwards," she shared.
"The day before the performance, I take a half-bath to reduce swelling, and on the day itself, I eat a hearty meal to give me energy. Before going on stage, I warm up my voice a lot."
When asked about local cuisine she wants to try, Eun-bi expressed her love for chilli crab. "I'm thinking of buying some chili crab sauce to take home. I'm really into chili crab right now."
We are at Waterbomb Singapore and here's our Waterbomb Queen Kwon Eun-bi! #KWONEUNBI #WATERBOMBSINGAPORE2024 #WATERBOMBSG2024 pic.twitter.com/V4uqDKId6T— AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) August 24, 2024
Eun-bi made her showbiz debut as a member of the girl group Ye-A in 2014. The group was said to have quietly disbanded later on and she signed with Woollim Entertainment.
In 2018, she finished seventh on the survival show Produce 48 and became a member of the temporary group Iz*one.
After the group's eventual disbandment in April 2021, she released Door, her first album as a solo artist, co-writing the title song of the same name.
In her interview with us, she shared her muse for songwriting: "I get a lot of inspiration from movies, dramas, books, and my imagination."
She also talked about her first acting stint, the upcoming Japanese film Stolen Identity 3 which also stars Ryo Narita, Yudai Chiba, Arata Iura and Kei Tanaka.
"[Filming] it was so interesting. The language was difficult, but I was excited because it was my first time, and I think I had a lot of fun filming!" she said.
Eun-bi asked fans to look forward to her upcoming activities: "I'm going to work hard on making music and doing various performances in the future."
