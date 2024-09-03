Joe Chen and husband to hold wedding reception in Langkawi 2 years after marriage

Two years after they tied the knot, Taiwanese actress Joe Chen and her Malaysian husband Alan Chen will be holding a wedding reception in Langkawi soon.

According to media reports, it will be held at the end of this month in a five-star resort with only close relatives and friends in attendance. The members of 7 Flowers, the girl group Joe was in, would reportedly be there.

Joe's manager said in a statement: "Langkawi means a lot to them because it's the place where their romance first blossomed…

"We will share more news of their happy moments when it approaches."

Joe, 45, and Alan, 36, met on the Chinese reality dating programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019 and the Langkawi Sky Bridge was the spot where he first asked her to be his girlfriend on the dating show.

They married in 2022. In February this year, they returned to the bridge and shared photos online.

The couple visits Malaysia often, including during Chinese New Year this year. In 2023, fans spotted them shopping in Johor Bahru during the same period.

