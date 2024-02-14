Joe Chen celebrates CNY in Malaysia, expresses love for honeycomb biscuits

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen is across the border again with her Malaysian husband Alan Chen.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb 11) to share a carousel post of photos and videos of herself and Alan, 35, celebrating the new year festivities together.

In one of the photos, Joe can be seen hugging a bottle of baked goods which she referred to in the caption of the post: "My relatives and friends can't understand how much I love these honeycomb biscuits".

It appears the couple might still be in Malaysia and they posted snippets of themselves on their Instagram Stories yesterday, sightseeing and enjoying local cuisine including otah, Foochow braised noodles and fishballs and chendol.

In one photo showing the traditional snack sesame puffs, she wrote: "I gobbled half a packet. I'm a pig. How am I going to become skinny enough to be blown away by the wind? I wouldn't even falter if there was a hurricane."

She was referring to an Instagram post made yesterday where she revealed that she would be acting in a new project for the next three months. However, she said she would need to lose some weight in order to look photogenic on screen, to the point where she would look like a strong gust of wind could topple her.

Today, she posted a photo of a jackfruit tree and said: "I suddenly wanted to eat Mao Shan Wang durians for breakfast. But I haven't had enough sleep."

The two were spotted shopping in Johor Bahru last year during the Chinese New Year period in January.

Netizens shared videos and photos they took of them and one lucky fan even got a photo with Joe.

