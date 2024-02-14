Cinema-goers win lottery after buying numbers in Jack Neo's CNY film Money No Enough 3

These movie-goers were hit with a stroke of luck during this festive season, thanks to local director Jack Neo.

Xiaohongshu user Wo Shi Hui Li Zi in Malaysia shared how they won the lottery on Feb 10, the first day of Chinese New Year (CNY), after watching Jack's recent film Money No Enough 3.

They explained how they saw a netizen asking for the unit number of Ah Hui's (played by Henry Thia) home.

"I was just about to watch the movie so I helped them to check. I hadn't bought a lottery ticket for a long time so I thought, it's CNY, let's just try," they wrote.

"I guessed a few numbers. The gate number was 23-372. I just wrote down 2337/3372 and so on. In the end, I really won something!"

An attached photo in the post showed 3372 as a winning number in the consolation prize category.

They revealed that they only won RM60 (S$17) but were still "really happy".

They wasn't the only one who won the lottery after watching the movie.

User Ren Zai Shi Cheng Piao in Singapore also took to Xiaohongshu to share how they tried their luck and bought the number from Ah Huang's (Mark Lee) van licence plate 5844.

It turned out to be one of the winning numbers in the special prize category in the Feb 7 draw.

"I was just trying because it's CNY but I didn't know I'd end up winning," they remarked, adding that they would watch the movie again to find more lucky numbers.

Money No Enough 3, which also stars Patricia Mok, Xiang Yun and Jack himself, premiered in Singapore cinemas on Feb 1. It grossed $1.54 million over the first three days of CNY and has made $2.3 million since.

Besides it being Jack's second-highest grossing film in Singapore since Ah Boys to Men 4 (2017), it is also currently the highest-grossing CNY movie in Malaysia.

In a press release, Jack thanked everyone for supporting the film: "Money No Enough 3 is not just a CNY movie, it is a shared memory for all of us. Let us continue to work harder and make local movies shine brighter!"

