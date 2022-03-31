Joe Chen marries Malaysian boyfriend 9 years younger

As Asian media focused on the wedding of the year between Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, another celebrity got hitched quietly today (March 31).

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen, who turns 43 on April 4, was spotted registering her marriage to Malaysian artist Alan Chen in Taipei this morning. He is nine years younger.

The couple have been dating for over two years ever since they met on the Chinese dating reality programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019.

According to media reports, Joe wore a purple knitted jacket with a white skirt while her beau was in a suit. They kept a low profile and were accompanied by only a few loved ones.

After taking some photos, she recorded a video clip where she happily announced: "I'm married!"

While both have not announced their nuptials on their social media, Joe's manager confirmed the news and also denied she's pregnant.

Joe — popular for acting in dramas like The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and Fated To Love You (2008) — previously dated Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, who is now married to Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com