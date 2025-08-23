'They're just like my own': This couple shares why they decided to foster a child with special needs

Fostering a child may not always be easy, but for this couple, it was something they always wanted to do.

Shanmugan Paricana, 78, and Letcheme Packirisamy, 75, has fostered three children before, and now fosters Sam, who has been diagnosed with Global Development Delay, a condition when a child takes longer to reach certain development milestones than other children their age.

Speaking to AsiaOne at their home in Yishun, the couple recounted the first time they welcomed a foster child into their lives.

"I have always wanted to foster children. Even before taking in my first (foster) child in 2019, I had spent nearly a decade reading up on the role," said Letcheme.

"I remembered taking in our first foster child, it was a rewarding feeling to provide them with a place they could call home."

This couple was among the 30 foster families who attended the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Fostering Open House at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday (Aug 23).

At the open house, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming announced increased allowances for foster parents caring for teenagers.

Goh said: "I am glad to announce that MSF will increase the monthly allowance for foster parents caring for teenagers aged 13 and above. This will take effect from October this year. "

The current monthly fostering allowance of $1,100 to all foster parents caring for teenagers will increase to $1,300.

For foster parents caring for teenagers with special or medical needs, the monthly allowance will go up from $1,500 to $1,800, to cover additional costs.

Letcheme, a mother of four, who owns a maid agency, said they were unaware of Sam's condition when they first decided to take her in.

Over time, Sam's condition gradually became apparent as she struggled to focus in school and had difficulty making friends.

Letcheme explained that Sam, who turns 11 this year, often refuses to study or simply couldn't concentrate in school.

"She wouldn't be able to answer questions and would often end up playing in class. The teacher had to move her to the front of the classroom so that they could monitor her closely," said Letcheme, who began fostering Sam some time in 2019.

"Her grades aren't good, so we've hired a tuition teacher who comes once a week to help her with her subjects.

"It's really not easy to get her to study, especially with the PSLE coming up next year. We even promised to gift her a phone if she could make it to secondary school, but I don't think it will motivate her much."

Bullied in school

Beyond school, the couple noted that Sam struggles socially.

Shanmugan recalled a time when she came home crying because she was unable to make friends.

"There were even times when she told us she was being bullied at school," said Shanmugan, who currently works part-time in the construction industry.

"All we can do is inform the teacher and hope things improve."

In addition to her struggles in school and social life, the couple also manages Sam’s medical needs, taking her to regular appointments such as health and dental check-ups and speech therapy.

Despite these challenges, Letcheme said that their biological children have been supportive ever since they learned about their parents' decision to foster.

"They’ve been very supportive — one of my sons is also fostering a child now. To me, children with special needs are no different from other kids. I will treat them like they’re just like my own,” said Letcheme.

MSF encourages more families to foster children

With the number of foster families doubling to about 630 compared to a decade ago, MSF is encouraging more families to foster children.

Beyond financial support, Goh shared that the ministry will also partner with appointed fostering agencies to strengthen casework support for foster parents caring for teenagers.

To ensure that support remains relevant and responsive, foster care workers will undergo further training focused on youth case management.

Since July 2024, the ministry has also expanded the eligibility criteria for foster parents by removing the minimum household income and educational requirements.

When asked about the recent enhancements in support provided by the MSF, Shanmugan said: "For now, caring for Sam is still manageable. But of course, if there’s more support to be given, it would be great."

"Most of the education and medical expenses are still covered by MSF," he added.

