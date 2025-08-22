3 taken to hospitals, 50 evacuated following Toa Payoh fire

Three people, including one who suffered minor burn injuries, were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Toa Payoh flat in the wee hours of Friday (Aug 22).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on social media that it was alerted to the fire in a 12th-floor flat at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at about 2.30am.

Firefighters forcibly entered the unit and extinguished the fire, which was confined to the living room, with a water jet.

A flat occupant was rescued from the flat's kitchen and assessed for smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries. The occupant was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Another two people from the neighbouring units were also taken to hospitals. One was taken to SGH for breathlessness and the other to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an injured ankle.

About 50 people staying in the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said its preliminary findings indicate that the fire involved a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) placed in the living room.

It advised members of the public to not charge batteries or devices for prolonged periods, or leave batteries to charge unattended overnight. The public is also advised to not buy or use non-original batteries.

Slightly over a week ago on Aug 13, two people died after a fire broke out at Block 106 Jalan Bukit Merah.

According to SCDF's preliminary findings, the fire could have started from a battery pack of a personal mobility device (PMD) in the flat's living room.

[[nid:721340]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com