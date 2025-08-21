MOE reveals timeline of Sengkang Green Primary bullying saga; pupil who sent death threats caned for subsequent incident

A nine-year-old pupil at Sengkang Green Primary School, who was part of a trio that harassed their female classmate and her family, including making death threats, was caned for hurting the girl in a subsequent incident.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 20) night, the Ministry of Education (MOE) revealed a timeline of events in the bullying case, from end-April to Aug 16, to publicly address allegations made online by the girl's mother that the school had mishandled the case.

The case was first brought to light on Aug 14, when Facebook user Yin Ni said that three male classmates had bullied her daughter and made death threats against her and her family, after the matter was reported to the school.

She then claimed on Aug 16 that the school's media statement about an established safety plan and her daughter's hurtful behaviours towards the classmates were untrue.

In their statement on Wednesday, the Education Ministry said the mother had taken to social media to make the allegations ahead of a planned meeting with the school on Aug 18, where an update on the case and safety plan for the girl was to be provided.

It said Sengkang Green Primary had promptly addressed each reported incident and took firm disciplinary action against the pupils involved, "while seeking to restore friendships and help the children learn and grow".

It added that the girl had engaged in hurtful behaviour on some occasions, and this was handled in an "even-handed" manner by the school.

The three pupils who made death threats against her and her family were also immediately suspended, according to the statement.

At the meeting on Aug 18, the girl's parents were taken through the full sequence of events, including the hurtful behaviours their daughter had engaged in, said MOE.

The parents agreed to work with the school for the girl to return with the enhanced safety plan in place, and not to transfer schools.

What happened between the four classmates?

In their statement, MOE said the Primary 3 pupils have been involved in a series of squabbles and verbal exchanges since the start of 2025.

It detailed a sequence of events which occurred between the bullied girl and three of her male classmates.

⁣In end-April: Student A said an offensive slur towards the affected female student and another classmate.

The affected student had also used an offensive slur on student A, and their form teacher facilitated a verbal apology between them for using bad language.⁣ ⁣

In mid-July: The affected student verbally asked her form teacher for a change of seat. The teacher decided to monitor the situation, as he observed the affected student was talking and laughing with students A and B. ⁣ ⁣

On July 25: The affected student requested again for her form teacher to change her seat as she found it difficult to focus during lessons because student A and B were talking.

She also said students A and B had used inappropriate language towards her, and student C had touched her face without consent.

The affected student admitted to using inappropriate language on students A and B, and the three were guided to apologise to each other and "focus on mending their friendship". ⁣ ⁣

Later that day, the form teacher told the affected student that he had contacted her parent and would change her seat the following Monday. He would also look into her feedback regarding student C. ⁣ ⁣

On July 26: The affected student’s mother reported to the school that she had received prank calls and death threats. ⁣ ⁣

On July 28: The school pulled students A, B and C out from class.

The school found that A had obtained the mobile number of the affected student's mother from his parent.

Students A, B and C then made multiple prank calls to the parent, with C sending threatening audio messages.

The three students were reprimanded and suspended immediately.

That same Monday morning, the Vice Principal met the affected student’s parents to inform them about the actions taken, including a change of seat to separate her from the three students and future plans to conduct bag checks.

The Vice Principal also spoke to the affected student's parents via a call in the evening to share plans for the girl to be accompanied in school by assigned buddies.

The safety plan was sent via email to the parents on July 31. ⁣

As a police report on the death threats had been lodged by the affected student's parents, the school assured the parents that the school would review and take additional disciplinary actions, which may include caning, after the police has looked into the matter. ⁣ ⁣

On July 30: The affected student told her form teacher that a classmate had sprayed water on her.

Investigations by the teacher established that the affected student had used hurtful words on the classmate, including a racial slur to a classmate of another race, and telling others not to befriend the classmate. The classmate then sprayed water in retaliation.

Both were counselled for their actions.

The classmate’s parent was informed of the incident, and the school had planned to share this with the affected student’s parents at a face-to-face meeting. ⁣ ⁣

On Aug 7: The school was informed of a bruise on the affected student.

It was found that student C had swung his bag into the affected student during dismissal. CCTV footage showed that the teacher present was managing another group of students and did not witness the incident, and no one had approached the teacher to alert him.

Following investigations, the school engaged student C's parents.

Student C was caned on Aug 12.⁣ ⁣

On Aug 14: The school arranged to meet the affected student’s parents on Aug 18 to update them on the actions taken and steps to support the student’s return to school.⁣ ⁣

On Aug 15 to 16: The affected student’s parent made the allegations on social media.

Publicising a one-sided account distresses children, hinders school efforts

In its statement, MOE stressed that it does not condone bullying and all forms of hurtful behaviour.

"We take reports about bullying seriously and our educators attend to them, by gathering facts and meting out necessary disciplinary consequences in a timely manner," said MOE.

It added that both the ministry and schools understand the anxieties of parents whose children are affected by hurtful behaviour, and urged parents to work closely with the school to support their child.

“When parents choose to publicise a dramatised, one-sided account on social media, it causes further emotional distress for their children and hinders school efforts to rehabilitate and reconcile.

“In this case, it has also led to online attacks and doxxing of our educators and young children. These are bullying behaviours and send a wrong signal to children on what appropriate behaviour looks like,” said MOE.

MOE also said it will take firm action, where necessary, to safeguard the well-being of its staff.

