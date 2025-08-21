Alert from courier firm helps HSA uncover drugs, e-vaporisers with etomidate in raids

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) enforcement officers raided two residences on July 22, uncovering drugs and e-vaporisers with etomidate.

The raids followed an alert from a courier company after its staff discovered that the parcel he was transporting contained e-vaporiser pods.

The incident came to light when the recipient accidentally exposed the items inside it. The sender had falsely declared the parcel to contain food items such as chocolates and chilli sauce.

When HSA officers raided the residence along Grange Road, a 25-year-old woman, identified as the seller, was found in an unresponsive state.

There, 43 e-vaporiser pods, 13 e-vaporisers and related components were found, along with drug paraphernalia.

HSA officers then raided the buyer's residence along Tampines Street 33 on the same day.

Officers uncovered about 0.6g of 'Ice' along with drug paraphernalia, more than 80 heat-not-burn tobacco products, one e-vaporiser, four e-vaporiser pods tested to contain etomidate, two packets and five sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The buyer, a 34-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related officers by police officers present at the scene.

Both the buyer and seller are being investigated by HSA for e-vaporiser offences and the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug offences.

The buyer has also been referred to Singapore Customs for suspected customs-related offences over the duty unpaid cigarettes.

Singapore toughens stance towards vaping, enforcement stepped up

At the National Day Rally on Aug 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will toughen its stance towards vaping, treating it as a drug issue, with stiffer penalties.

"This means jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances," he said, adding that those addicted to vapes will be provided with supervision and rehabilitation to help them quit.

Those caught vaping will face a fine of up to $2,000.

On Aug 21, District Judge Wong Li Tien reportedly signalled sterner penalties for vaping offences, citing public concerns.

The Straits Times reported the judge as saying that "cases involving vaping have caught a lot of attention", adding that "it is no longer feasible to rely on dated precedence".

"We need to start relooking at the sentencing submissions for these cases as they are currently not in line with public sentiment," said District Judge Wong, noting that current convictions effectively result in a low jail term or fine.

The judge also said that "there will be a public outcry" if the media publishes a sentence with a low imprisonment term or fine.

Singapore will soon list etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. This means jail sentences and more severe punishments for those found selling vapes with harmful substances.

Members of the public can report vaping offences to the Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, or online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape.

Those looking for help to quit vaping can join the Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme by calling 1800-438-2000.

Vapers can also give up their devices and related components — without penalty — through the Bin the Vape initiative.

[[nid:721551]]

editor@asiaone.com

