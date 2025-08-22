Jail for man who committed incest with older daughter, took videos of younger child showering

SINGAPORE — Between 2019 and 2023, a man repeatedly engaged in sexual activities with his older daughter, now 23, in their Bedok North Housing Board flat.

She had given in to the acts despite her initial reluctance.

On at least six separate occasions in January 2024, he secretly recorded the victim and his younger daughter, now 15, when they were showering at home.

The court heard that he also recorded a 35-year-old Indonesian domestic helper who did not work for his family performing a sexual act during a video call without her consent.

The 46-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his daughters' identities, was sentenced to three years and three months' jail on Aug 22.

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism and one count of incest.

Seven other charges, including two more counts of incest, were considered during his sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordy Kay told the court that the man had repeatedly approached his older daughter as he wanted to engage in sexual activities with her.

During one such incident in 2023, the man asked if she could perform oral sex on him. She was initially reluctant but eventually relented.

The woman, referred to in court documents as the first victim, later felt disgusted by her father's actions.

She then told her sister, the second victim, about her ordeal. The older victim also told her sister not to tell anyone, including their mother, about what had happened as she was worried about the consequences.

The DPP said: "Some time in 2023, the second victim witnessed two separate incidents where the accused pulled the first victim's pants from her thighs to her waist while the first victim was asleep."

The man also secretly recorded his two daughters showering between Jan 1 and 11, 2024.

Court documents stated that he would place his mobile phone in a bathroom and turn on the video recording function before his daughters stepped inside.

To avoid detection, he had downloaded a mobile app that made the phone seem to not be in video recording mode.

He recorded a video of his older daughter in the bathroom on Jan 7, 2024, and a similar video of his younger daughter four days later. She was only 13 years old at the time.

The man also secretly recorded the younger victim showering on four other occasions that same month.

On or around February that year, the older victim told a social worker that her father had "abused" her, but did not reveal any details.

The police were alerted and officers who seized the offender's mobile phone found the incriminating videos of his daughters.

The phone also contained 25 obscene films, said the prosecutor.

Separately, the man got to know the domestic helper in or around October 2023 and the pair started chatting with each other on mobile platforms, including WhatsApp.

They met for meals several times and took part in video calls.

During one such call on Jan 28, 2024, he asked her to perform a sexual act, and she complied. He then recorded her doing so without her consent.

The man was represented by lawyers Mohamed Baiross and Danny Nah from IRB Law.

In mitigation, they said: "Our client is a dedicated father. He has been to every key milestone in the lives of his children such as birthday parties, graduations, school functions.

"While it is regrettable that these offences had been committed, our client has every intention of using the period of incarceration to properly reflect on his wrongdoing and wishes for the forgiveness of his family to enable his rehabilitation into society."

The offender's bail has been set at $20,000, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Oct 6.

