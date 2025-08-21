Woman seeking man who helped to save 4-year-old son from drowning in hotel pool

A mother is looking for the man who saved her four-year-old son from drowning in the swimming pool at Pan Pacific Hotel.

The incident occurred on Aug 10 at around 10am, according to a post on Xiaohongshu made on Tuesday (Aug 19) by the mother, Wang (transliterated).

In her post, she recounted how her son Jasper almost drowned in the pool but was rescued by one or two bystanders who rushed to help and perform CPR on him.

Wang said that Jasper was rushed to hospital after regaining consciousness, where he was warded for two days before being discharged on Aug 12.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 10.45am at 7 Raffles Boulevard, where Pan Pacific Hotel is located.

SCDF said they sent one person to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

"Without (the bystander), I wouldn't dare to imagine where we would be today. Because of them, Jasper has a second life," Wang said.

In her post, she said she hopes to find the identity of the bystander who saved her son so that she can express her gratitude to him in person.

AsiaOne has reached out to Wang for comments.

[[nid:709133]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com