6 injured in chain collision between 5 trucks and lorries on TPE

Six people were injured in a chain traffic collision between five heavy-goods vehicles along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Friday (Aug 22) morning.

A video posted on the same day by the Singapore Road Accidents.com Facebook page shows a prime mover and a large lorry that had crashed into each other, a smaller white lorry in the middle, and another large lorry and tipper truck in front.

Paramedics are shown attending to an injured person lying on the ground, and police motorcycles and a fire engine can be seen at the accident site.

In other clips, rescuers can be seen reaching into the cab of the prime mover, presumably to extricate someone inside. At least three ambulances were present, and paramedics can be seen preparing a stretcher.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had posted on X about the accident and advised motorists to avoid lanes two, three and four.

Less than an hour later, they updated that it had caused congestion until the East Coast Park section of the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

Accident on TPE (towards SLE) before Seletar Link with congestion till KPE(ECP). Avoid lanes 2,3 and 4 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) August 22, 2025

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway at about 9.40am that morning.

Two people, a 34-year-old lorry passenger and a 33-year-old prime mover driver, were conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Two lorry drivers, aged 33 and 36, are assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force informed AsiaOne that the two injured men were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Four more people were assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to the hospital.

[[nid:721541]]

drimac@asiaone.com