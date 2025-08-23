ICA foils attempts to smuggle over 850 vape products via checkpoints in last 5 days

More than 850 vape products were intercepted by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in the last five days, as it stepped up checks at the various air, land and sea checkpoints between Aug 18 and 22.

These checks were part of the ongoing effort against vapes, which saw the ICA take up a multi-pronged approach to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vapes into the country, said the agency on Friday (Aug 22).

As part of the checks, ICA conducts pre-arrival risk assessments at its Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) unit which uses data analytics to identify high-risk travellers before they arrive in Singapore.

These Individuals flagged by the ITC are checked upon arrival prior to entering Singapore.

A total of 184 cases were detected during the time, which also saw smuggling attempts involving duty-unpaid cigarettes and chewing tobacco across checkpoints.

Over 53,000 cartons and 3,900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes as well as more than 2,400 packets of chewing tobacco were intercepted by ICA officers.

On the ground, ICA officers conduct ground profiling based on their skills and expertise, utilising radiographic and X-ray scanners among other detection devices.

Amid enhanced efforts, officers also perform more detailed checks on travellers and their vehicles at the checkpoints, asking them to declare if they have vapes.

At Tuas Checkpoint on Friday, AsiaOne saw officers scrutinising motorcycles and cars, as well as any belongings or luggage of travellers as they entered Singapore.

Over at Changi Airport Terminal 1, more officers were present at the goods declaration counter at customs, and more travellers had their bags and luggage checked.

Air crew were not exempted, with staff from Scoot also checked by authorities. Nearly 10 vapes were detected under two hours, with offenders who were foreigners let off with a warning after their vapes were disposed of.

The quantity of vapes and vape paraphernalia are also a factor in determining the severity of the offence, according to ICA.

Additionally, multiple other dutiable items including cigarettes and alcohol were found in searches and subsequently disposed of on the spot.

Signages and vape disposal bins provided by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have also been displayed more prominently at the various checkpoints, providing a visual indicator of the intensified measures to discourage travellers from bringing vapes across borders.

Failure to declare will lead to penalties

Speaking with the media at Tuas Checkpoint, ICA's senior assistant commander for the Tuas checkpoint Superintendent Toh Eng Siong stressed that vapes are illegal in Singapore and that travellers in possession of them must declare them upon arrival at checkpoints.

"Those who fail to declare and are detected by officers to be in possession of e-vapourisers will be liable to a fine or be referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation," he stated.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at https://www.hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more addiction or substance abuse support: National Mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp) or https://mindline.sg/fsmh

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

