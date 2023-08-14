Charlene Choi breaks up with 'mahjong prince' boyfriend of 6 years

There were rumours of marriage in 2019 and also break-up rumours in 2020, but Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi has finally called it quits with billionaire 'mahjong prince' boyfriend Anthony Shi.

Hong Kong media ST Headline reported yesterday (Aug 13) that while Charlene regarded Anthony as a potential husband, the couple had differences regarding marriage.

He also reportedly frequents nightclubs and meets up with female friends in private throughout their relationship.

Charlene was also reportedly aware that Anthony is especially close to a woman nicknamed C, but had endured the situation as she felt that it would be difficult to find a new partner at her age.

Charlene later confirmed the break-up with Hong Kong media On.cc, explaining that they have broken up for a while, but it was not due to a third party.

She added that they did not quarrel and chose not to reveal the reason for their split as "there is no need to explain to others".

Known as the 'billionaire mahjong prince', Anthony is a third-generation heir and son of Shi Jian Hui, who is dubbed the King of Mahjong Halls.

Charlene was previously married to Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng until their divorce in 2010.

Later that year, Charlene and her co-star William Chan from the movie The Secret Order of Beauty, publicly announced their relationship. They broke up in 2015.

