Charlene Choi wants to fight Sammi Cheng - for real

She may be known for her saccharine-sweet image but Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi sure doesn't shy away from a fight.

Of course, it's all in the name of art.

AsiaOne recently caught up with the 37-year-old in an interview to promote her latest film, Fatal Visit, where she dished on coming to blows with co-stars Sammi Cheng and Tong Dawei.

She prefers real fights over camera tricks

In the film, Charlene plays Yanny, a Hong Konger who jets off to the US to escape her relationship troubles. There, she stays with an old friend (Sammi) and her husband (Dawei). However, things quickly unravel and turn physical.

Confirming that she was actually hit for real during filming, Charlene, also known as Ah Sa, told us she "can't remember" how much it hurt.

But it's all part and parcel of acting, she said.

PHOTO: YouTube/mm2 Entertainment Channel

Rather than using stunt doubles or padding for her fight scenes, she prefers going at it for real.

"This gives a more realistic effect. Because when the result is not realistic, the director will say 'NG' and the amount of time that I have to suffer is prolonged," she explained.

Not her first rodeo with Sammi and Dawei

Despite the animosity playing out onscreen, Charlene shared that Sammi and Dawei have actually supported her in more ways than one.

According to Charlene, whose last collaboration with Sammi was the 2003 movie Good Times, Bed Times, the veteran singer-actress is akin to her psychologist.

During their heart-to-hearts, Sammi, 48, often opens up about her personal experiences and is "very comfortable" to talk to, she revealed.

The pair have certainly come a long way since 2003 — back then, Charlene was more shy around Sammi, she recalled with a laugh.

"Because I didn't know a lot of things, like how to chat with my seniors. I was scared they would think I was incompetent."

As for Dawei, 41, Charlene labelled him the crew's resident health expert, only half in jest.

When the pair worked together on the 2011 film Treasure Inn, Dawei would offer tips on nourishing soups and exercises to improve heart health.

"Seeing him again, he's progressed to the level of a traditional Chinese medicine doctor. He would take Sammi's and my pulses and tell us about our ailments and how to take care of our health."

In fact, she was so impressed by his caring nature that she pronounced him a "very good man".

Don't get any ideas though — Charlene has been dating billionaire Anthony Shi since 2017.

Dealing with hate comments and rumours

For the actress, life is "pretty great" despite the sometimes unforgiving spotlight of fame.

Charlene, who has been dogged by pregnancy and break-up rumours this year, was candid when asked about how she deals with negative comments: "At the start, you may feel very wronged, hurt or angry.

"And slowly, you won't want to read it or think about it. I've gone through both those phases. Right now, I feel quite indifferent."

Citing her close friends and family as her support system, she added cooly, "It's only comments, it's not like they are hitting me. It doesn't hurt."

Fatal Visit is now showing at Cathay Cineplexes. Click here for showtimes and tickets.