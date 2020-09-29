No more rom-com queen? Sammi Cheng takes dramatic turn in role for upcoming film Fatal Visit

For the longest time, Sammi Cheng has graced the silver screen with her masterful acting in romantic comedy flicks. So much so that people have regarded her as one of the best rom-com actresses in Hong Kong.

And who can blame them? The 48-year-old Cantopop superstar has starred in many prominent rom-com films like Needing You, Summer Holiday, Marry a Rich Man, Magic Kitchen, Triumph in the Skies, and Love Contractually. She has also found herself acting opposite many leading men, including the likes of Andy Lau, Richie Jen, Louis Koo, Francis Ng, and Joseph Chang.

But for her upcoming mystery thriller film Fatal Visit, the Hong Kong actress-singer is playing a more serious and dramatic character — and she's more than happy to switch things up a little.

In an email interview with AsiaOne, Sammi said: "I'm grateful that I have been widely accepted as an actress who is great at romantic comedy. It is an honour for me to be regarded as an icon in this genre. However, this kind of stereotype may not be a very good thing for an actress.

"Therefore, I always work hard to find new elements, even within the typical role, and seek chances to play challenging roles like Ling to enrich my acting experience."

As an actress, she strives to better so she can "keep having breakthroughs" in her career and "people will find my acting more sophisticated and touching as years go by", Sammi mentioned.

A role she's longed for

Fatal Visit stars Sammi as Ling, a woman who leads an ideal and carefree existence in San Jose with her husband (played by Chinese actor Tong Dawei). However, the arrival of her friend Yanny (Charlene Choi) leads to the uncovering of unspeakable secrets hidden beneath the facade of the seemingly happy couple.

Sammi Cheng as Ling (middle) with Charlene Choi(left) and Tong Dawei. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

As Ling has a complicated relationship with her husband, Sammi shared several intense scenes with her co-star Dawei.

"Our relationship evolves continuously throughout the story with unexpected twists. At each moment of tension, I could feel the push-and-pull dynamic that was created between him and me, which makes the story so captivating.

"Ling is a controlling person who displays both the good and evil side of human nature," she said, adding that this was a role she had been "longing for" and one that's "quite different" from her rom-com films.

The role of Ling weighs heavily on her emotions and Sammi confessed that she detaches from the character immediately after an emotional scene. However, there are times when she'll "deliberately stay in character" to prepare for the next scene.

"Of course there are times when I have to make necessary trips back to reality but I have trained myself to get back in character within a short time," she added.

"Actually, mastering the complex emotional layers of Ling can be quite mentally exhausting. In one scene, I was on the top of the world and the next, I had a complete emotional breakdown."

'Everyone makes mistakes'

Through Ling, viewers get to explore the duality of human nature and Sammi expressed her conviction that people are innately good because she believes in "the power of love, hope, and forgiveness".

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

"Everyone makes mistakes and we learn from our mistakes. No one is perfect and we don't have to be perfect. We all deserve a chance to be a better person. It is therefore important for us to have understanding and empathy for others and learn how to forgive. I know it's easier said than done but we must learn to love and be loved in our lifelong journey," she remarked.

Could she also be referring to the affair her hubby Andy Hui had with former actress Jacqueline Wong? Well, it's entirely possible because Sammi forgave him and publicly announced her intention to learn from the incident and move on.

We also took the opportunity to ask how things were going with Andy and Sammi joyfully replied: "As good as always! Thank you!"

Fatal Visit is now showing in cinemas.

