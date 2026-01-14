Charlene Choi confirms romance with fitness instructor

Charlene Choi's love life is looking up again.

At an event yesterday (Jan 13), the Hong Kong singer-actress publicly acknowledged her new romance for the first time since her breakup with billionaire Anthony Shi in 2023.

The 43-year-old's new companion was revealed to be fitness instructor Elvis Lam, who is reportedly 10 years younger than her.

The two were photographed together on numerous occasions previously, including when they attended Terence Lam's concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum in August, as well as at Charlene's birthday party last November when he stood next to her at centre position.

According to media reports, the couple had already hard-launched their relationship to their friends by then and have a cat named Boo together.

A quick look at Lam's Instagram account shows the couple together at the gym in some posts.

When questioned during the event if she had confirmed their relationship through the birthday party photo, Charlene replied: "You can remove the word 'rumoured' now."

Sharing that Lam inspired her to adopt a healthier lifestyle, she now loves to hike and has developed a habit for it. When asked if she has gained "happy weight" from the relationship, she said: "I feel really happy! But that's all I'll say about my weight."

Lam is reportedly a well-known fitness instructor within the Hong Kong entertainment scene, having co-founded a gym and served as a personal trainer for various celebrities in the past, including Hong Kong singer Kenny Kwan.

