Charmaine Sheh breaks down talking about critically ill Benz Hui: ‘I am aware of his condition’

Charmaine Sheh teared up when she was asked about Benz Hui's condition at an event yesterday (Oct 27).

The 50-year-old told reporters: "I am aware of his condition all along. I will be visiting him."

Benz was reportedly hospitalised in a critical condition yesterday afternoon. While the 76-year-old's condition has not been revealed, media who were stationed outside the hospital spotted many Hong Kong celebs — including actor Michael Miu and his wife, actor Bosco Wong and TV host Maria Luisa Leitao — bearing solemn expressions when they arrived.

Charmaine was also asked about Benz's condition at the event, where she paused for a moment with tears in her eyes before replying: "He's working hard on it."

As another reporter asked her about visiting Benz, she broke down, turned away to wipe her tears and apologised.

"I was supposed to be flying to Beijing today after this, but I may be rushing to the hospital," she added.

Charmaine and Benz had worked together in many Hong Kong dramas over the years including You're Hired (2009), Line Walker (2014), Modern Dynasty (2022, 2024) and upcoming drama Themis.

Charmaine once mentioned in an interview that she saw Benz as a father figure and had confided in him.

In the evening, Charmaine was spotted walking hurriedly into the hospital, avoiding reporters' questions.

More artistes were also seen at the hospital later that evening, including Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Roger Kwok, Patrick Tam and Alice Fung.

When asked by reporters, some of them said it was better for them to wait for a response from Benz's family, while Ron, 46, responded: "Heaven helps a good man."

Alice, 81, told reporters: "He's wearing an oxygen mask. He could hear me speak."

