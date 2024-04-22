Charmaine Sheh eats at Lau Pa Sat after Star Awards 2024

After charming fans at Star Awards 2024 yesterday (April 21), Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh decided on some late night snacks in Singapore.

And where better to go than her favourite supper spot here — Lau Pa Sat.

In a post on Xiaohongshu last night, the 48-year-old posted four photos of her enjoying local food, including satay, fish soup with bee hoon and sugar cane juice, at the historic hawker centre.

She wrote in the caption: "Once I completed my work in Singapore, I went straight to enjoy some local delicacies."

Charmaine said that she hasn't visited Singapore for a long time and when she received an invitation to present at the Star Awards, she immediately agreed to it.

"I wanted to witness the results of the actors' hard work in the past year. On the other hand, I really miss Singapore food," she added.

At the awards ceremony yesterday, she presented Best Actor to Jeremy Chan, 42.

In her post, Charmaine also shared: "Lau Pa Sat is basically my go-to late-night snack spot every time I come to Singapore. There are so many different Singaporean and Malaysian delicacies, which is very suitable for a foodie like me.

"No more talking, I am going to continue to eat. Bye!"

She also made two Instagram Stories yesterday of her at the hawker centre and one of them has the caption: "It's rare for me to come to Singapore, so it's even more important for me to visit the hawker centre and have my fill."

