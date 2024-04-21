'I won't stop challenging myself': Shinee's Onew makes 1st public appearance in 10 months at Star Awards 2024

Shawols (Shinee's fandom name) are in for a treat tonight (April 21).

Onew, leader of the K-pop boy band, just made his first public appearance at Singapore's Star Awards 2024 after a 10-month hiatus due to health reasons.

After making his way down the Walk of Fame red carpet and signing autographs for fans, the 34-year-old, whose real name is Lee Jin-ki, shared: "This is my first time at Star Awards and I'm very happy meeting everyone. Thank you for your support."

For those who are looking forward to his return as an actor, don't lose hope yet as Onew said he's open to doing so if there are new opportunities.

"I want to act in many good dramas for everyone," he said.

Shawols who tuned in to the livestream commented on how happy and healthy he looked.

"He looks amazing," said one fan.

"It feels so good to see you healthy like this," added another.

Another remarked: "His smile is infectious."

At a backstage interview, he admitted that he was nervous at first but felt happy thinking of those receiving awards tonight. Speaking in English, he emphasised his feelings with a big smile: "I'm happy!"

When asked what he's prepared for his performance at the award show tonight, Onew revealed that he will be singing a cover of You Are My Everything by Gummy, an OST for his last K-drama Descendants of the Sun (2016).

As for local food, he said he had chicken rice and laksa after arriving in Singapore last night and wants to try pepper crab next.

With an album in the works, Onew said that he's embarking on a "new start": "I won't stop challenging myself. I'll keep showing you my good sides."

He presented awards to Most Popular Rising Stars winners Zhang Zetong, Ayden Sng and Jernelle Oh.

