'I've learned sometimes I should let go a little': Shinee's Onew returns after year off due for health reasons

Shinee's Onew will be a guest performer and awards presenter at the upcoming Star Awards 2024, and fans are excited to see him again.

He was on hiatus from June 2023, citing health reasons that saw him miss the promotions for Shinee's latest single Hard in 2023 and their Singapore concert last month.

The 34-year-old told AsiaOne in a recent interview: "I'm so happy to see my fans and sing again.

"Through this break, I've learned that sometimes I should let go a little. Overall, I feel like I've been able to be a little more selective about the things I take on due to my ambition."

When it comes to visiting Singapore, Onew said that he is looking forward to visiting the Merlion Park because it's a "symbol" of the country as well as trying crab dishes.

Though he periodically updated his Instagram throughout his hiatus, what marked his official return was photos he shared after joining a new agency, Griffin Entertainment.

After 16 years at SM Entertainment, Onew and Taemin announced in March that they would be represented by new agencies for their solo work. Shinee as a group will still be managed by SM.

"It was not easy to decide to start anew in a new place, as it meant leaving behind a company that I had been with for over a decade," Onew said.

"You could think of it as me taking on another challenge, as I aspire to be an artist who looks further ahead rather than being complacent."

Star Awards 2024 will be telecast live on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on April 21. The Walk of Fame — which Onew will be attending — takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm, and the award ceremony from 7pm to 10pm.

The behind-the-scenes livestream Backstage Live will be shown online from 3.30pm to 10.30pm.

Onew will also be performing at the Tone & Musical Festival 2024 in Seoul on May 15 and holding fan meetings in South Korea and Japan in May and June respectively.

