Surprise! Blackpink's Lisa shows up at Shinee's Singapore concert

We all thought she was in town to watch Taylor Swift, but Blackpink's Lisa showed up at Shinee's concert on Saturday night (March 2).

The "Princes of K-pop" Shinee performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a mere stone's throw away from Taylor's opening night show at the National Stadium.

"Welcome to the Shinee World, Lisa," a post on Shinee's Instagram account read.

In it, Lisa poses with the boy band's Minho, Key and Taemin dressed in blue, a nod to the group's official Pearl Aqua colour. She also appears to have gifted Shinee a bouquet of flowers.

Lisa's fellow countryman, Thai K-pop singer Sorn, also attended the concert.

With Shinee's concert being held at 4pm and Taylor's at 6pm (she only took to stage around 7pm after an opening act by Sabrina Carpenter), Lisa could have attended both, though there were no reported sightings of the 26-year-old at the National Stadium.

Taylor will perform for five more nights — March 3 and 4 and March 7 to 9 — so Lisa still has plenty of chances to catch The Eras Tour.

Shinee in Singapore after 12 years

Shinee visited Singapore as part of their Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination tour.

During the concert, Key, 32, remarked that it had been over 10 years since the group last visited, the audience was quick to point out that it was actually 12.

They last headlined a show here in 2012, though they had been in Singapore since then for shows with other acts and as solo artistes.

The group shared that they had made changes from their previous concerts in South Korea and Japan for their concert in Singapore, including hits like Lucifer on their set list. Their opening song was Sherlock, which begins with the apt: "Shinee's back!"

"At the concert in Seoul, Chemistry was our opening song, and instead of Lucifer, we sang Atlantis. But it's been a long time [since we came to Singapore] so we wanted to sing old songs for you," Key said.

Though only Key, Minho and Taemin were present at the concert, the boy band's intro sequence showed the silhouettes of all five original members on the screen, including Onew — who is on hiatus due to health reasons — and Jonghyun, who died in 2017.

The crowd also cheered loudly during Jonghyun's parts in the interlude song 1 of 1, when his silhouette was shown on screen.

Shinee performs next in Hong Kong on March 16.

