Here for Taylor Swift? Blackpink's Lisa seen in Singapore

Another superstar is in town, and netizens speculate that she's here to attend The Eras Tour concert.

Fans took to social media to post videos and photos of Blackpink's Lisa arriving at Changi Airport yesterday (Feb 29).

The 26-year-old Thai idol was seen in a cap, casual wear and face mask interacting warmly with a small group of fans who waited for her.

One user on Xiaohongshu shared a video of Lisa taking a fan letter from them: "Lisa gave me a hand-heart and told me 'jiayou' (go for it), I'm happy!"

Another on X said that she accepted gifts from them.

SHE TOOK MY CAREBEAR AND FLOWER IM THE HAPPIEST GIRL EVER pic.twitter.com/wUfPCztiFq — ℒℳ (@aripinkcrumbs) February 29, 2024

Though it is unclear whether Lisa is here for work or a vacation, some fans speculated that she came down for one of Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts starting tomorrow (March 2), while others thought she could be here for a Louis Vuitton event as she was carrying the brand's bag at her arrival.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift greeted by small group of fans at Seletar Airport

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.