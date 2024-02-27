It's time! Taylor Swift due to arrive in Singapore this afternoon

Swifties, it's time to keep your eyes open.

Taylor Swift is expected to land in Singapore in the next hour.

The 34-year-old wrapped up her last night of the Australian leg of The Eras Tour in Sydney yesterday (Feb 26) and is currently on her way to Singapore on her chartered VistaJet flight.

According to flight data, Taylor will be landing at Seletar Airport at around 4.30pm today, four days before her opening night at the National Stadium.

Her six concerts at the 60,000-capacity venue will run from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

So if you haven't done so yet, it's time to tie up those friendship bracelets and practise your cat eyes.

ALSO READ: Bus or train? Concertgoers reveal tips on how to dodge the crowd when Taylor Swift visits

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.