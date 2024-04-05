Shinee's Onew, Charmaine Sheh, Chen Bolin and others set to appear at Star Awards 2024

Star Awards 2024 is much anticipated this year with the line-up of international stars set to appear at the event on April 21.

Onew from South Korean boy band Shinee will be taking the stage that night as a guest performer and award presenter.

The 34-year-old, who parted ways with management company SM Entertainment recently to join Griffin Entertainment, last visited Singapore in 2016.

He was on hiatus since June 2023 due to health reasons and was not present in Shinee's concert in Singapore last month.

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, 48, who captivated audiences with her performance in TVB drama Queen of News last year, and Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin, 40, will also appear as award presenters.

Mandopop singer Chao Chuan, whose hits include I'm Not Good-Looking But I am Gentle and I am a Little Bird, will be performing at the event.

Local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono, EDM singer-producer Jasmine Sokko, hip-hop artist-actor Tosh Zhang and singer-actor Desmond Ng are also set to take the stage.

The awards show will be hosted by veteran local artistes Guo Liang and Dennis Chew and other presenters include Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun, Rebecca Lim, Jeanette Aw, Felicia Chin, Boon Hui Lu and Xu Bin.

On April 21, the Backstage Live show will be telecast from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, the Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6.30pm and the awards show from 7pm to 10pm.

The awards show and Walk of Fame will air on Channel 8 and U with simulcast on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel, while Backstage Live and highlights from the Gala night will air exclusively on the latter two platforms.

