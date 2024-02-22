Star Awards 2024 is coming up on April 21, here are your nominees

It's Star Awards season once again in Singapore!

The 2024 edition of the award show will be held two months from now, beginning with a gala where Programme and Creative Achievement Awards will be announced on April 15.

The Performance and Popularity Awards will be given out during a live show on April 21 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

One of the changes this year is that the Evergreen Artiste award will no longer be presented, as "artistic excellence transcends age".

Here are your nominees.

Best Actor

The nominees for Best Actor include Andie Chen for Silent Walls, Chen Hanwei for Whatever Will Be, Will Be and last year's winner Richie Koh for Cash on Delivery.

Jeremy Chan joked that he would be nominated with Desmond Tan for Best CP (couple) but they'll instead be going head-to-head for their roles in All That Glitters.

Will their bromance survive?

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CpxE5nZyd1v/[/embed]

Best Actress

Joanne Peh will get a chance to win her third Best Actress Award for her performance in Shero, but she's up against some tough competition.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs7yJWoJ6Wq/[/embed]

Kym Ng is nominated for Till The End, Rui En for Oppa, Saranghae, Chantalle Ng for All That Glitters and Jernelle Oh for Cash on Delivery.

Best Supporting Actor

Andie Chan has the opportunity to win a double at Star Awards 2024 because he's also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Whatever Will Be, Will Be.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0lI8_jSwib/[/embed]

Joining him are Darren Lim for Shero, Peter Yu for Cash on Delivery, Zhang Zetong for All That Glitters and Zhu Houren for Till The End.

Best Supporting Actress

For Best Supporting Actress, we have a host of showbiz veterans: Aileen Tan for Shero, Chen Liping for The Sky is Still Blue, Hong Huifang for Strike Gold and Jin Yinji for Cash on Delivery.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs-3CVxPL9c[/embed]

Ya Hui may be much younger at 36, but she's no slouch either.

Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment)

Kym Ng is renowned as one of Mediacorp's variety Ah Jies, and this year she's nominated as Best Programme Host for Old Taste Detective season 4.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C06ep95B57I/[/embed]

Giving her a good fight for the trophy is fellow multiple-time winner Quan Yi Fong for Hear U Out season 4 as well as Chen Shucheng for Foodie Trio, Darren Lim for Fixer 4 and Guo Liang for The Zoe and Liang Show.

Young Talent Award

There are three nominees for the Young Talent Award from All That Glitters alone: Alfred Ong, Chia Zhixuan Ivory and Natalie Mae Tan — who previously received the award in 2019.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUt6s0R1Kc/[/embed]

Joining them are Ang Yuheng Tesla from Cash on Delivery and Teo Jingyuan Andre from Foodie Trio.

Best Rising Star

Stranger in the Dark also has three nominees in the Best Rising Star category: Hank Wang, Yang Yan and Yunis To.

Isabelle Quek is nominated for Curious City season 2 and Karyn Wong for Battle of the Buskers.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvHuj7OshOx/[/embed]

Best Audio Personality

Serenading us over the radio waves are the nominees for Best Audio Personality: Chen Ning for The Daka Show, Hazelle Teo on The Shuang and Kunz Show and Kenneth Chung for Kunzversations, all airing on Yes933.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrktGOSo42K/[/embed]

Dennis Chew is also nominated for The Breakfast Quintet on Love 97.2 and Lim Lengkee for Double-O-7 on Capital 958.

Programme Category

The nominees for Best Drama Serial are All That Glitters, Cash on Delivery, Oppa, Saranghae!, Shero and Till The End.

For Best Entertainment Programme, we have Battle of The Buskers — Grand Final, Foodie Trio, Hear U Out season 4, The Reunion and The Star Athlete.

The nominees for Best Infotainment Programme are Forbidding No More season 2, Inside Crime Scene season 2, Old Taste Detective season 4, Two Worlds Apart and Wartime Food.

For Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, the nominees are #JustSwipeLah, Fake It Till You Make It, Kunzversations, Singapore True Crimes - An Animation Series and The Daka Show.

The nominees for Best Radio Programme are Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories and The Breakfast Quintet (up from a quartet since their win last year) on Love 972, The Daka Show and The Shuang and Kunz Show on Yes 933 and Wake-Up Call on Capital 958.

Voting for Best Theme Song opens today (Feb 22) at 5pm until March 20 at 11.59pm.

The nominees are Duan She Li by The Freshman for Fix My Life, Qunuan by Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim for My One and Only, Laizi Xingji De Feng by Kim Jae-hoon for Oppa, Saranghae, Juexing by Ling Kai and Shirlyn Tan for Shero and Pei Dao Zuihou by Boon Hui Lu for Till The End.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9iYTuEGvLk&ab_channel=Entertainment-Mediacorp[/embed]

Selected segments of the Gala Night and results of the show will be available on mewatch, Mediacorp's YouTube Entertainment channel and social media platforms and the official Star Awards website.

On April 21, the Backstage Live show will be telecast from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, the Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6.30pm and the awards show from 7pm to 10pm. The live telecast will be available on Channel 8 and U, with simulcast on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

