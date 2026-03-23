Charmaine Sheh spotted at durian cafe in Singapore ahead of event

Charmaine Sheh arrived in Singapore on March 22 to attend an event.

In an Instagram post on the same day, the 50-year-old Hong Kong actress, who just completed promotional activities for her new legal drama Themis in China, shared a photo she took with a Labubu statue.

She wrote in the caption: "In two days, from Huizhou to Shenzhen to Beijing, I am actually very tired, but when I saw him (Labubu) at the airport, I was immediately happy.

"Singapore, it's been a while! See you in a few hours!"

In a separate video, she is seen exiting the arrival hall at Changi Airport.

When she saw her fans welcoming her to Singapore, she waved to them and accepted a bouquet of roses and a few small gifts from them, thanking and smiling at them as they attempted to take selfies with her.

Later, she was also spotted by a netizen at local cafe 99 Old Trees Durian, where she took photos with staff members. She reportedly also gave the netizen her autograph.

According to a Xiaohongshu post by Marina Bay Sands, Charmaine will be attending the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Award Ceremony held at the integrated resort today (March 23).

Charmaine recounted working with the late Benz Hui in an interview on March 14 to promote Themis, which is his posthumous work. Benz died at the age of 76 on Oct 28, 2025.

She said: "The production team show me the first few episodes of the drama, and it felt strange as I was watching it. It feels like something that happened just recently and that Benz is still alive... I can't detach myself from it...

"I will remember the happy times filming together... This drama was quite stressful for him because he had many lines playing a judge. I saw how focused and hardworking he was in memorising them and I had never seen this side of him before."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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