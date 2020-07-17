Check out ex TVB actor Kent Tong's handsome twins, and other good-looking celebrity sons

When one of your parents (or perhaps, even both?) are jaw-dropping drop-dead gorgeous celebrities, surely you're already winning in the gene race.

And as it turns out, the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree. While we've seen gorgeous female second-generation stars turning up the heat on social media, these hunky celebrity sons are truly a chip off the old block.

1. Bruce and Chris Tong, 25

There's an old saying that all good things come in threes. In this case, it's the Prince of the Five Tiger Generals of TVB and his dashing twins. Their chiselled jawline and high cheekbones are every bit reminiscent of their father's from his heyday, and they've definitely got heads turning.

The pair made their film debut at just the age of 23, starring alongside Donnie Yen in the Cantonese movie Big Brother.

2. Wesley Wong, 33

Born to actors Angie Chiu — a runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant — and Melvin Wong, the 33-year-old cuts a dashing figure in a suit.

Wesley initially avoided taking the same route as his parents, but destiny called out to him. He then worked his way up from Beijing Film Academy, taking on several small roles before he landed a spot among the stars in Pacific Rim: Uprising. Did we mention he also played Hei Long in our local movie Ah Boys to Men?

3. Jeff Yen, 25

Tall (taller than his father too) with a bright smile and geeky specs, Jeff looks every bit like his father while sporting a fresh boy-next-door look. To top it off, he's also a graduate from the prestigious Hong Kong University.

His mother Leung Zing Ci was Donnie Yen's first wife, and the two still keep regular contact with each other. He's also close to his step-siblings Jasmine and James.

4. Zai Xiang, 21

Sun-kissed skin, bands of muscle, and beads of water running down his body, how not to thirst? Safe to say, the internet went positively wild when TVB actor Joe Ma posted several photos of his son, congratulating him on graduating as a beach lifeguard.

The young man is also a part-time model and once walked the runway for Hermes Men's Fall Collection back in 2017. And to add to his wow factor? He's smooth in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and even French.

5. Ashley Zhang, 20

PHOTO: Weibo/張鎬濂Ashley

When he was just 15 years old, Ashley already towered over his peers, standing at an impressive height of 1.83m, the same height as his stepfather Andy Zhang. His good looks though can be attributed to his mother, former Hong Kong actress Catherine Hung, and his biological actor father, 80s heartthrob Max Mok.

Ashley is signed on to one of China's top entertainment companies Yuhua Entertainment. Though he's yet to make his official debut, he's already amassed over 1.2 million followers on Weibo, especially after his appearance in the Chinese talent search Glory of Team.

6. Chen Feiyu, 20

PHOTO: Weibo/張鎬濂Ashley

His pretty-boy looks are second only to his mother, Chinese actress Chen Hong. As for his father? He's none other than the acclaimed Chinese director Chen Kaige.

One could say he was destined to follow in the footsteps of his parents, learning to play the piano at the age of five, before acting in a short film directed by his father at seven years old. He finally made his big-screen debut in 2017 in Secret Fruit, where he starred alongside another second-generation star Ouyang Nana.

rainercheung@asiaone.com