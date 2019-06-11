Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars

PHOTO: Weibo/邱淑贞, Instagram/yuetyuetxx
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu (aka Xiao S) famously said there are no ugly women, only lazy ones.

But when mum or dad are celebrities blessed with insane good genes, well, you can be a lazy couch potato and the odds will still be in your favour.

Besides Ella Yam and Jane Li (daughter of Simon Yam and Jet Li respectively), which other second-generation stars have been sending social media into excitement with their gorgeous self? (Dee's daughter is in there, too.)

SHEN YUE, 17

View this post on Instagram

迟来的520祝福～

A post shared by 🌙 (@yuetyuetxx) on

The 17-year-old beauty is a spitting image of her mum, former Hong Kong leading actress Chingmy Yau. And when fashion designer dad has a company that distributes labels such as A Bathing Ape, :Chocoolate, and French Connection, Instagram becomes her modelling platform.

The lucky girl, together with Jane Li, is also one of around two dozen young women selected to attend this year's Le Bal des Debutantes, the most chi-chi and high profile ball in the world.

PHOTO: Weibo/邱淑贞

CHEN PIN ER, 19

Before this year, not many people knew how Taiwanese actor Aaron Chen Zhao-rong's daughter looked like. The Taiwan Ah Seng leading man had been fiercely protective of his wife and child's privacy — when Pin Er was in primary school, her grandfather was listed as her father, not Aaron.

Things changed only recently when he realised Pin Er is adamant on entering showbiz. Though he's against it, Aaron nevertheless introduced the 19-year-old to the media, adding: "This is the first and only time I'm doing this!"

PHOTO: Weibo/陈昭荣

ALSO READ: SIMON YAM'S LEGGY DAUGHTER SENDS CHINESE INTERNET USERS INTO A FRENZY

ELLY HSU, 13

Just 13 years old, and she has already scored a photoshoot with fashion magazine Vogue Taiwan. Netizens are cooing over Dee Hsu's eldest daughter, wowed by her "superstar aura".

While the dancer and aspiring actress now has a whopping 93,100 followers on her Instagram account, she (and her two sisters) were harshly put down by some netizens as ugly when she was younger.

Bet they are eating their words now.

PHOEBE MIU, 28

The charismatic 28-year-old actress-photographer has followed in the footsteps of her parents, Hong Kong actor (and hunkle) Michael Miu and former actress Jaime Chik, though she makes her base in Vancouver instead.

Rumour has it that a TVB head honcho once tried to convince Phoebe to join the Miss Hong Kong Pageant, but she turned down the offer to become the contest's photographer instead. She's pretty good at it, too - see for yourself here.

View this post on Instagram

#掃毒2#👌🏼

A post shared by Michael Miu (@michaelkiuwaimiu) on

FABIENNE KWAN, 23

Hong Kong actor Eddie Kwan's daughter Fabienne currently works in the education industry, but she told the media recently of her interest to enter showbiz.

The 23-year-old, blessed with daddy's sharp features and his support, has also been taking singing lessons. Let's hope we will see more of her soon.

關禮傑

Posted by TVB on Thursday, 12 May 2016

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com 

More about
celebrities actors actresses

TRENDING

12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Live pigs slammed into walls for crash tests

SERVICES