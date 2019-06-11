Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars

Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu (aka Xiao S) famously said there are no ugly women, only lazy ones.

But when mum or dad are celebrities blessed with insane good genes, well, you can be a lazy couch potato and the odds will still be in your favour.

Besides Ella Yam and Jane Li (daughter of Simon Yam and Jet Li respectively), which other second-generation stars have been sending social media into excitement with their gorgeous self? (Dee's daughter is in there, too.)

SHEN YUE, 17

The 17-year-old beauty is a spitting image of her mum, former Hong Kong leading actress Chingmy Yau. And when fashion designer dad has a company that distributes labels such as A Bathing Ape, :Chocoolate, and French Connection, Instagram becomes her modelling platform.

The lucky girl, together with Jane Li, is also one of around two dozen young women selected to attend this year's Le Bal des Debutantes, the most chi-chi and high profile ball in the world.

PHOTO: Weibo/邱淑贞

CHEN PIN ER, 19

Before this year, not many people knew how Taiwanese actor Aaron Chen Zhao-rong's daughter looked like. The Taiwan Ah Seng leading man had been fiercely protective of his wife and child's privacy — when Pin Er was in primary school, her grandfather was listed as her father, not Aaron.

Things changed only recently when he realised Pin Er is adamant on entering showbiz. Though he's against it, Aaron nevertheless introduced the 19-year-old to the media, adding: "This is the first and only time I'm doing this!"

PHOTO: Weibo/陈昭荣

ALSO READ: SIMON YAM'S LEGGY DAUGHTER SENDS CHINESE INTERNET USERS INTO A FRENZY

ELLY HSU, 13

Just 13 years old, and she has already scored a photoshoot with fashion magazine Vogue Taiwan. Netizens are cooing over Dee Hsu's eldest daughter, wowed by her "superstar aura".

While the dancer and aspiring actress now has a whopping 93,100 followers on her Instagram account, she (and her two sisters) were harshly put down by some netizens as ugly when she was younger.

Bet they are eating their words now.

PHOEBE MIU, 28

The charismatic 28-year-old actress-photographer has followed in the footsteps of her parents, Hong Kong actor (and hunkle) Michael Miu and former actress Jaime Chik, though she makes her base in Vancouver instead.

Rumour has it that a TVB head honcho once tried to convince Phoebe to join the Miss Hong Kong Pageant, but she turned down the offer to become the contest's photographer instead. She's pretty good at it, too - see for yourself here.

FABIENNE KWAN, 23

Hong Kong actor Eddie Kwan's daughter Fabienne currently works in the education industry, but she told the media recently of her interest to enter showbiz.

The 23-year-old, blessed with daddy's sharp features and his support, has also been taking singing lessons. Let's hope we will see more of her soon.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com