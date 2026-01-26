Chen Han-dian and Lulu Huang hold wedding dinner, Jacky Wu gives $80k ang bao as promised

People should be careful of what they say, and this could not have been better applied than to Taiwanese host Jacky Wu.

The 63-year-old gave a NT$2 million (S$80,000) ang bao to newlyweds Chen Han-dian, 41, and Lulu Huang, 34, to fulfil a promise he made — which started as a joke — if they married each other one day.

The Taiwanese hosting couple, who announced their surprise marriage in September 2025, held their wedding ceremony on Jan 25, with many celebrity guests present, including actors Greg Hsu, Kai Ko, Roy Chiu and wife Tiffany Hsu, hosts Bowie Tsang and Matilda Tao as well as singers Wang Leehom and rock duo Power Station.

Jacky, whom they appointed as their wedding witness, was asked by reporters before the celebration if he had already given the newlyweds the monetary blessing as promised.

Congratulating the couple, he laughed: "That's a small matter... I know you would be asking about this... Rest assured. What are you doing? Chasing debts?"

He also shared what surprised him the most was that Han-dian and Lulu, who hosted variety show Hot Door Night together with him from 2013 to 2025, dated without him knowing.

"I was kept in the dark for so long. For them to be able to start a romance in front of me and get married, it's really not easy for them... They had the same resting room [while we were hosting together], they shouldn't have been placed together," he quipped.

In an interview in 2023, Jacky vowed to reporters in front of Han-dian and Lulu that if they ever get married someday, he would give them a red packet of NT$2 million. He added that if they have a son, he would give another NT$1 million and if they have a daughter, the amount would be another NT$2 million.

Lulu, who hadn't announced their relationship then, laughed as she told Han-dian: "Let's go have a baby first, for the money."

"Let's go and hurt each other," Han-dian teased.

Over the years, both of them have been teased by others about being in a relationship and getting married, which they would laugh off.

During the wedding dinner on Jan 25, Jacky, who was on stage with the couple, told guests that since he gave a bigger red packet amount, he should be allowed to stay on stage longer to speak.

Sharing that he had gone too far with his joke this time, he quipped: "You know, when I quote a bigger red packet amount, it means the more I don't expect them to be together. Are both of you drunk? Why did you get married?"

Jokes aside, Jacky asked the couple if they really love each other, which they replied they do very much. He then made the newlyweds promise to stay with each other forever and they vowed to do so.

