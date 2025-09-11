Taiwan hosting partners Chen Han-dian and Lulu Huang announce marriage

Surprise! Taiwan hosting partners Chen Han-dian and Lulu Huang are tying the knot.

Han-dian, 41, and Lulu, 34, surprised fans with the news on social media today (Sept 11) with the caption: "This isn't a hotly anticipated project. The two of us are really getting married.

"Although it might seem like a prank but life is like that, you never know. Jacky Wu once said that chemistry between partners is more important than trust.

"I'm very happy we both found the person we have the best chemistry with. We have decided to spend every happy and hilarious day of our future together."

Veteran host Jacky, who is close friends with the couple, also reportedly hinted at the news during his livestream yesterday.

Recording himself at the airport, he said: "There's good news to share with everyone, but I can't say. It really is too incredible. Everyone, just wait for another two or three days... Congratulations!"

The 62-year-old previously joked in an interview that if the pair were to get married, he would give them an ang bao of NT$2 million (S$85,000). He added that they would receive another NT$1 million if they gave birth to a son and an extra NT$2 million for a daughter.

Jumping on the offer, Lulu mentioned Jacky's promise in another interview, saying that if Han-dian or herself were struggling financially, they would register their marriage.

Netizens were surprised by their marriage news today and a clip from November last year of the couple on Taiwan variety show Hot Door Night resurfaced online.

In the clip, Han-dian and Lulu staged a fake wedding — a parody of singer Jam Hsiao's wedding — and during the exchange of vows, Han-dian excitedly said: "Lulu Huang is my wife! I love you Lulu!"

The interaction, which was deemed a comedic moment at the time, turned out to possibly be a hint of their relationship.

Han-dian and Lulu first appeared together on Taiwanese talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi, also known as Kangsi Coming, 14 years ago.

During the show, Lulu revealed she was a fan of Han-dian and spoke about her nickname — 'the female Han-dian' — as she imitated him in another variety show.

Host Dee Hsu asked: "Do you love Han-dian to the point of wanting to date him?"

"No, I just deeply respect him. I think he's amazing — my idol," answered Lulu.

