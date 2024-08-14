Chen Hanwei involved in car accident with cyclist, police report made

Local actor Chen Hanwei was involved in a minor car accident with a cyclist on Aug 8 afternoon.

The cyclist, only known as Zhou (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News in an article published today (Aug 14) that he was riding a bicycle along Irrawaddy Road when the accident happened.

"I was riding along the leftmost lane. I have rode on this road before and there were a lot of vehicles. To ensure safety, I rode on the left side," the teacher shared.

He added that he saw a car ahead and the driver did not signal his intended direction.

"The car slowed down suddenly and took a left turn into a condominium. I was unable to stop in time and hit the left side of the car, lost my balance and fell. I suspect the driver did not notice that I was riding behind his car," Zhou said.

When the driver got out of his car, Zhou realised it was Hanwei.

"He didn't apologise at that point in time and only asked if I was alright. I felt that he did not actually care about me and just wanted to ensure that I was okay to prove that he didn't have to take responsibility," he claimed.

Shin Min noted that from the photos provided by Zhou, he appeared to have abrasions on his right arm and left leg.

The Chinese daily also spoke to Hanwei, who confirmed the accident, adding that he called the police after ensuring that the cyclist was fine.

The 54-year-old admitted that while he did not signal his intention to turn left, he did slow down his car and noticed that Zhou did not wear a helmet.

Zhou said that he wanted to settle the matter privately, but claimed Hanwei didn't take responsibility and wasn't willing to exchange contact details.

"He said that there is no zebra crossing on the road, so he doesn't have to give me the right of way. I feel that he should take responsibility," he added.

On this, Hanwei told reporters: "I saw that he wasn't wearing a helmet, so I asked if he was okay and whether he was hurt. But he kept filming me, so I suggested that it was better for us to call the police. When I was contacting the police, he left and even left the bicycle on the road."

When asked about this, Zhou said he had an urgent matter and had to leave, adding that he made a police report later.

Hanwei claimed to Shin Min: "When the police arrived, I told them that if it was my fault, I will take care of it. If it was the other party's fault, if possible, do not fine him for my car repairs, because it's a small matter."

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to the accident on Aug 8 at 4.20pm. A 33-year-old male cyclist sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. Police investigations are ongoing.

