'If there's a phone in heaven, I really want to call you': Chen Hanwei's mother dies aged 90

Local actor Chen Hanwei's mother died on July 27 aged 90.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to announce her death that day: "If there's a phone in heaven, I really want to call you twice a day and chat with you like before.

"Mom, I really want to hear your voice. I really miss you."

He added a series of photos taken with his mother, ending with a black-and-white shot of them from his childhood.

Many local celebrities - Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun, Christopher Lee and Dennis Chew to name a few - sent their condolences in the comments section.

Pornsak wrote: "She has gone to enjoy her blessings. Please take care of yourself."

According to media reports, the obituary indicated the memorial service is being held at the Nirvana Memorial Hall in Skudai, Johor, and the cremation will be held on July 31.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Hanwei, who also has an elder sister in her fifties, revealed that his mother had been in poor health in recent months but left peacefully.

He added that he stayed by her side 24 hours a day when she was ill and slept beside her until she died, declining to specify her illness.

He also made a promise to his mother: "She asked me to take good care of myself and my family."

"When I'm dead, my ashes will be placed next to her."

Hanwei is known to be very filial and posted about his mother often, especially on her birthday and Mother's Day annually.

Last year, he uploaded a photo of him kissing her on the cheek, writing: "I only have one mother, I love her and call her every day.

"I wish mum a happy Mother's Day, good health, a long life, happiness and peace."

This year, he commemorated the same holiday with a photo where he was trimming his mother's toenails.

"When I was little, my mother helped me trim my nails. Now that I've grown up, let me help you, mum," he wrote in the caption.

"I only pray that mum will be healthy, safe, happy and live a long life. Happy Mother's Day, mum. I love you."

