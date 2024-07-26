'So hard being a mum': Stefanie Sun will 'work harder' only after son's exams

Those who have school-going kids would know how it feels when the exam period is coming up — the amount of revision you are doing with them and the anxiety you feel make it seem like you are taking the tests too.

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun recently revealed in an eight-minute video uploaded to her Facebook and Weibo accounts on July 23 — her birthday — that besides being ill for the past month, she has also been working on her new song and will be holding concerts next year.

"I think the question everyone wanted to ask is relating to my concert. That will be next year and it is confirmed… Because the stage plans were decided today and a lot of arrangements are in place," the 46-year-old said, adding that although she wasn't able to practise for the past month as she was unwell, she is adjusting herself physically and emotionally for it.

Stefanie was also prompted by a staff member to hum a few lines of her new song, which she did.

Towards the end of the video, she sent well-wishes to her fans.

"I will be releasing a new song at the end of the year and concerts next year. I will also work harder, but after October. Why? Because my child's examinations would be over by then," she laughed.

Stefanie shares two children, a 12-year-old son and a daughter, six, with her husband Nadim Van Der Ros whom she married in 2011.

In the video, she also became slightly emotional while talking about parenthood.

"As parents, you would know that the nervousness is real. My child is taking his exams, what am I gonna do? Who can tell me? All the best to all mums. I feel that it's like us taking the exams. It's so hard being a mum!" she lamented.

