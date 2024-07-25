'He was more anxious than the mum': Jackson Wang protects baby at crowded Malaysia event, gives LV bag to couple

Jackson Wang attended the grand opening of the Louis Vuitton (LV) store at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday (July 24) and was greeted with enthusiastic crowds who had waited for him at the entrance of the mall.

While all eyes were on him during the event, the 30-year-old Hong Kong-born pop idol, who is the global ambassador for the luxury label, had his attention on someone else — an infant and a couple.

In a Xiaohongshu post today shot inside the store and captioned 'A person's character is seen through the details', guests can be seen with their mobile phones out while trying to get close to Jackson for a selfie, which he obliged.

A woman with an infant in her arms stood beside him while telling someone holding onto the camera: "One more, one more."

At one point, the baby's head knocked into Jackson's arm as he took a selfie with someone else.

When the woman moved in front of him, Jackson saw the infant and called out to the crowd near him: "Be careful! Be careful!" He also placed his arms around the woman as a shield to prevent the crowd from getting too close to her.

While Jackson was concerned about the child's safety, the woman again called out to the person holding the camera again to snap another photo.

As the woman squeezed her way out of the crowds after the shot, Jackson continued to tell others to prevent bumping into her. He exclaimed, pointing at the child: "Be careful! Baby!"



A netizen wrote: "He was more anxious than the mum about the baby."

Jackson, who is known for being gentlemanly, also helped a woman in heels down the stairs while they were in the store, with the latter looking a little shy.



Earlier at the red carpet for the event, Jackson was seen holding onto a LV box when he exited his vehicle.



While some might have thought it was a prop, he approached two people among the crowds and asked them: "Are you guys a couple?"

As they affirmed their relationship status, he shared that he had a gift for them, opening the box to reveal a brand new LV bag, which resembles the Keepall Bandouliere 25, worth over $3,000.



Another angle of the scene showed the couple with a look of happiness and surprise as they received the bag from Jackson. He also signed the box, bowed his head in a show of respect and took photos with them.

Jackson was spotted in Kuala Lumpur on July 12, having travelled there after attending Cartier's Trinity 100 pop-up exhibition in Singapore on July 10.

Over the next two weeks, he was seen by many people in Starling Mall shopping for groceries, dining and going to the gym. He also took many selfies with fans who had approached him.

