K-pop stars in Singapore: Jackson Wang forces Glenn Yong to dance, Blackpink's Jisoo eats chilli crab

There were hugs aplenty when local singer-actor Glenn Yong reunited with his pal Jackson Wang last night (July 10).

Glenn, 27, and Jackson, 30, were among numerous regional stars who attended Cartier's Trinity 100 pop-up exhibition, and the former shared clips of the after-party on his Instagram Stories.

"Good seeing you again, my homie," Glenn wrote in one clip of the two men hugging tightly.

The next story shows Jackson pulling a reluctant Glenn towards the dance floor, with the caption: "Stop dragging me to dance with you, it's unfair. You're too good."

Jackson, with his unlimited energy, could also be seen doing some interpretive dance moves in the next few clips, with Glenn laughing and telling him to "go lower".

"Anyways, so happy to hang out with you again, Jackson," he wrote in a subsequent Instagram Story. "Always so proud of all that you're doing and thank you for being so encouraging and supportive of me.

"Hope you've been getting enough rest and spending time with your loved ones, till the next time!"

Jackson's team also gifted Glenn items from his collection with Joopiter, Pharrell Williams' new digital auction and content platform.

Jisoo eats chilli crab

Other celebs spotted at the Cartier event include Thai-German model-actress Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Thai actor Jeff Satur, Filipino actress Heart Evangelista and Blackpink singer Jisoo.

The 29-year-old K-pop star was only briefly in Singapore, and returned to South Korea today, she announced on her Bubble account.

However, she did get an opportunity to indulge in a fan-favourite local food for tourists in Singapore.

"I was sad it was such a short trip to Singapore but after finishing my schedules, we all ate chilli crab," she wrote.

240711 | #JISOO 🫧 UPDATE



